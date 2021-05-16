Norwich City ace features in trailer for Euro 2020

Published: 12:11 PM May 16, 2021 Updated: 12:34 PM May 16, 2021

Teemu Pukki has swcored 25 goals so far, during Norwich City's promotion success - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City’s star striker Teemu Pukki features in the BBC trailer for their Euro 2020 coverage that starts on June 11.

The 31-year-old striker briefly appears in the animated 'Our wait is over' video alongside the likes of Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Kylian Mbappe.

Pukki is currently recovering from an ankle injury sustained in City’s final home game against Reading but is hopeful of being fit for Finland’s Group B campaign next month.

Finland kick off their campaign in Copenhagen against Denmark on June 12 before facing Russia in St Petersburg on June 16. They conclude their group matches against one of the tournament favourites, Belgium, in St Petersburg on June 21.

Pukki is just three goals away from breaking the all-time Finnish scoring record, which is currently held by former Ajax, Barcelona and Liverpool forward Jari Litmanen.