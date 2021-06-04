Pukki fitness boost ahead of the Euros

Video

Published: 7:18 PM June 4, 2021

Teemu Pukki came off the bench for Finalnd in their final warm-up fixture ahead of the Euros. - Credit: PA

Teemu Pukki's prospects of being fit for the European Championship's took a major boost this evening as Norwich City's striker played the final 30 minutes of Finland's friendly against Estonia.

The City striker has been a massive doubt for the Euros after suffering ankle ligament damage during their title-clinching win against Reading last month.

There were concerns the 31-year-old may require surgery, but the Finn has made good progress in his recovery and completed his first full session for Finland since linking up with the international camp on Thursday. The striker replaced Joel Pohjanpalo on 63 minutes.

Finland were beaten 1-0 by Estonia in their final warm-up game before their European Championship campaign kicks off against Denmark next Saturday.

Rauno Sappinen's 59th-minute penalty ensure Finland head into the tournament on the back of consecutive defeats after losing 2-0 to Sweden on Saturday.

Markku Kanerva's side share a group with Denmark, Russia and Belgium. Pukki now has a week to recover ahead of their opening match. It's the first time ever they've qualified for a major competition, with Pukki chasing down Jari Litamanen to become his country's all-time leading goalscorer.

Emi Buendia is currently away with Argentina although missed out on a spot in their matchday squad as they drew 1-1 with Chile in a World Cup qualifier.

Lionel Messi's penalty put Argentina ahead but Alexis Sanchez's equaliser levelled the contest. They face Colombia on Wednesday, June 9 before heading into the Copa America.

Buendia has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal and Aston Villa and whilst no bid has been launched for the 24-year-old, interest is hotting up in his service. Any deal isn't expected to progress before he returns from international duty.

Emi Buendia didn't feature for Argentina. - Credit: PA

In a boost for the Canaries, we understand they have bought out Getafe's 20pc sell-on clause for the midfielder, meaning the Spanish side won't receive a windfall should Buendia depart Carrow Road this summer.

Elsewhere, Dan Barden made his first appearance for Wales U21 side in a Euro qualifier against Moldova.

The youngster has been capped at U19 level for his country previously. Norwich are keen for the goalkeeper to continue his development on loan, with Scottish Premiership club Livingston are interested in signing Barden on a season-long loan.