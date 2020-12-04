Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pukki named Finnish Player of the Year for second consecutive year

Connor Southwell

Published: 11:44 AM December 4, 2020   
Finland's Teemu Pukki (left) and Republic of Ireland's John Egan battle for the ball during the UEFA

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki has been named Finnish Player of the Year 2020. - Credit: PA

Teemu Pukki has won the Finnish Player of the Year award for 2020 for the second consecutive year. 

City's striker was named as the male winner of the award for the second successive year at the Captain's Ball event on Thursday after his success for both club and country over the last 12 months. 

Pukki has become a talismanic figure for Finland and is beginning to recapture his form for the Canaries, scoring seven goals in the opening 13 games in the Championship this season. 

The 30-year-old also played a key part in Finland reaching their first-ever major competition when they qualified for the European Championships earlier this year. Pukki is currently nursing a hamstring injury and City will be hoping is he fit enough to play in Saturday's fixture against Sheffield Wednesday.

"This award shows that the work that you put in every day gives results," Pukki said. 

