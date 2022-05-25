How much is Teemu Pukki worth to Norwich City?

Opinion

Teemu Pukki - could fit in just about anywhere in the Premier League - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

What is Teemu Pukki worth to Norwich City? CHRIS LAKEY looks at the many factors that suggest just one conclusion ...

The decision to trigger the option on Teemu Pukki’s contract to keep him at Carrow Road for another season was widely welcomed.

But is it any guarantee the mighty Finn will be wearing yellow and green next season?

Without wishing to cause panic, this (after the deal was done) does rather sound like Pukki keeping his options open: “I haven't even thought about next season yet. It is nice that the question won't be asked anymore. I'm just playing this season and then we will see what happens next year. I just want to stay in the league with Norwich, that is my aim.”

Dean Smith went a bit further by saying: “The best thing for me is that he is more than happy to want to stay as well, really important for us.”

Good. It’s what all Norwich City fans want, isn’t it? But, what if?

Max Aarons, left, and Todd Cantwell - how much are they worth now compared to 12 months ago? - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Money’s tight

What if someone came in with a tempting offer? There is a self-sufficient model at Norwich which relies in part on buying players cheaply and selling them for a profit. In the summer of 2018, City sold Josh Murphy for £11m and James Maddison for £22.5m. Two years later Ben Godfrey went for £25m, Emi Buendia for £33m. This summer you’re looking at Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell for income – both their price tags have dropped over the season. Pukki was as cheap as they come – he was free. What’s he worth now? City won’t get £30m for Pukki, but if they got a quarter of that it would supplement the depreciation of the two other players. It’s a business and Pukki remains a commodity.

Who’d have him?

Plenty. Pukki would do a job for most teams in the Premier League. And there’d be a few of the big boys who’d fancy his guile as well. At 32, he is approaching the end of his career, but he’s shown no signs of wear and tear. He’s low maintenance on the fitness front. And last season, 35 players over the age of 33 played Premier League football, so it’s not exclusively a young man’s game. Take one team, Manchester United, who over the years have had success with ‘veteran’ strikers – Cristiano Ronaldo, Edison Cavani, Henrik Larsson, Zlatan Ibrahimovic. An available Pukki would have plenty of admirers.

The negative message

We’ve all seen players come and go and thought it was the end of the world, but it usually straightens itself out. But a Pukki exit would send Norwich City fans through the floor. After a gut-wrenching season the signal would be hard to take. It would take a lot of explaining away, given the hopes of a swift return to the Premier League centre largely on Pukki ripping up the Championship for a third time. Possible new signings here would perhaps raise more than a wary eyebrow as well. It would be a very negative message to all and sundry. Aspirations down the pan.

The man himself

He’s a super cool Finn. But he isn’t a charity. This could be the chance of a final payday as well as the opportunity to play in the Premier League again – there’s no guarantee of that if he stays.

There’s no suggestion that Pukki has money on his mind, but ambition may be.

Josh Sargent - one of many who failed to live up to expectations last season - Credit: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Worst case scenario

What if he did go? He was signed on a free and became a legend. No argument. But after a season when City’s recruitment has been a failure, what are the chances of anyone pulling a rabbit the size of Norfolk out of the hat again? And the evidence of last season’s performances from some of the summer signings doesn’t inspire much confidence either.

Teemu Pukki on his first appearance in City colours - in a friendly at King's Lynn Town - Credit: Ian Burt

Conclusion

The exercise of these words has not been to frighten people, to scaremonger. It has been to show how valuable Teemu Pukki is to Norwich City. The answer is simple: he’s priceless.