Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Video

Pukki closes in on another City goal scoring milestone after Brum brace

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 11:53 AM February 24, 2021    Updated: 12:38 PM February 24, 2021
Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match a

Teemu Pukki is closing in on the top 15 all-time top goalscorers for Norwich City.

After his brace against Birmingham on Tuesday evening, Norwich City boss Daniel Farke upgraded his assessment on Teemu Pukki's quality, describing him as the 'best player in the Championship'. 

The Finnish international has been prolific since he joined the Canaries on a free transfer from Brondby in 2018 and now the striker is closing in on the top 15 of all-time City goalscorers. Pukki's two strikes on Tuesday moved him up to 16th on that list. 

Another goal would see him level Roy Hollis on 59 goals for the club after Pukki leapfrogged Kevin Drinkell, Ken Foggo and James Jackson after City's 3-1 victory over Birmingham at St Andrew's. 

Pukki requires just eight more goals to enter the top 10 and is currently 20 behind Grant Holt in sixth position. All of this has been achieved in only two and a half seasons in yellow and green for the Finn. 

The metrics behind Pukki's goalscoring prowess since arriving at Carrow Road are nothing short of remarkable. The Finn is on the cusp of joining an elite club and cementing his legendary status in the process. 

Despite being adored by supporters, perhaps his biggest fan is stood on the touchline in Farke. City's boss explained after the win at St Andrew's why Pukki is such an integral part of their side.

Teemu Pukki of Norwich scores his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at St Andrews

The Finn's second strike moved him up to 16th in the list of City's all-time goalscorers. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"I thought he was unplayable throughout the whole game. They had problems controlling his movement and he created a lot. 

Most Read

  1. 1 MATCHDAY RECAP: Norwich win ugly to move 10 points clear at the summit
  2. 2 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 3-1 Championship win against Birmingham
  3. 3 Canaries duo on course to become full internationals
  1. 4 Norwich City transfer rumours: Everton join Max Aarons race
  2. 5 'Best loan signing since Huckerby' - Skipp leaves Norwich fans purring
  3. 6 Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 3-1 Birmingham win
  4. 7 Tough-talking Farke proud of City's 3-1 win at the Blues
  5. 8 Pukki makes up for wasted penalty to earn City victory in Birmingham
  6. 9 Birmingham City v Norwich City: everything you need to know
  7. 10 Ex-City loanee becomes Celtic interim boss after Lennon resignation

"For me, Teemu is the best player and striker in this league. First of all because he suits our style but also because of what he does for the team. I think about the selfless assist in the last game or his workload in term of pressing or winning ball backs. 

"It's also about how he delivers. He's always there with a crucial goal, with the opener, with a 1-0. In the last four games, he has scored the first goal four times consistently. He isn't the guy who scores in the easy 7-1 with a backheel - he is there when it counts. 

"He is always there when it is really necessary. This makes him unique in this league and at this level and we should all value that we have him under contract. He's a fantastic character, a fantastic football player and hopefully he can go further on like this."

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jonathan Howson of Middlesbrough and Ben Gibson of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship

Video

TEAM NEWS: City will travel to Birmingham without Gibson

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Emiliano Marcondes of Brentford and Kenny McLean of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championshi

Two crucial City Championship clashes moved for TV broadcast

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Dimitris Giannoulis of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwi

Opinion

Di Cunningham: The ad campaign that didn't really make any sense...

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Przemyslaw Placheta of Norwich looks dejected at the end of the FA Cup match at Oakwell, Barnsley P

'We fully trust the coach' - Placheta's agent backs approach of City boss

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus