Pukki closes in on another City goal scoring milestone after Brum brace

Published: 11:53 AM February 24, 2021

After his brace against Birmingham on Tuesday evening, Norwich City boss Daniel Farke upgraded his assessment on Teemu Pukki's quality, describing him as the 'best player in the Championship'.

The Finnish international has been prolific since he joined the Canaries on a free transfer from Brondby in 2018 and now the striker is closing in on the top 15 of all-time City goalscorers. Pukki's two strikes on Tuesday moved him up to 16th on that list.

Another goal would see him level Roy Hollis on 59 goals for the club after Pukki leapfrogged Kevin Drinkell, Ken Foggo and James Jackson after City's 3-1 victory over Birmingham at St Andrew's.

Pukki requires just eight more goals to enter the top 10 and is currently 20 behind Grant Holt in sixth position. All of this has been achieved in only two and a half seasons in yellow and green for the Finn.

The metrics behind Pukki's goalscoring prowess since arriving at Carrow Road are nothing short of remarkable. The Finn is on the cusp of joining an elite club and cementing his legendary status in the process.

Despite being adored by supporters, perhaps his biggest fan is stood on the touchline in Farke. City's boss explained after the win at St Andrew's why Pukki is such an integral part of their side.

The Finn's second strike moved him up to 16th in the list of City's all-time goalscorers. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"I thought he was unplayable throughout the whole game. They had problems controlling his movement and he created a lot.

"For me, Teemu is the best player and striker in this league. First of all because he suits our style but also because of what he does for the team. I think about the selfless assist in the last game or his workload in term of pressing or winning ball backs.

"It's also about how he delivers. He's always there with a crucial goal, with the opener, with a 1-0. In the last four games, he has scored the first goal four times consistently. He isn't the guy who scores in the easy 7-1 with a backheel - he is there when it counts.

"He is always there when it is really necessary. This makes him unique in this league and at this level and we should all value that we have him under contract. He's a fantastic character, a fantastic football player and hopefully he can go further on like this."