Pukki closes in on Litmanen in bid to be leading Finland goalscorer

Published: 9:55 PM March 28, 2021 Updated: 10:01 PM March 28, 2021

Teemu Pukki has moved within three goals of Jari Litmanen's Finland goal scoring tally. - Credit: PA

Teemu Pukki rescued a late equaliser from the penalty spot as he moved within three goals of becoming Finland's all-time record goal scorer.

That accolade is currently held by Jari Litmanen, who netted 32 goals in 129 games for his country between 1989 and 2010. Pukki has moved closer to surpassing the former Barcelona and Liverpool man after winning and converting a late spot-kick.

Pukki was fouled by Vitalii Mykolenko in the area, with the Ukraine defender seeing red for his challenge. Norwich City's striker made no mistake from the spot. He has now scored 12 goals in his last 14 matches for club and country.

18 of his 30 international goals have arrived since joining the Canaries back in 2018.

It was a disappointing night for England U21s as they face an uphill battle to qualify from their European Championship group after being beaten 2-0 by Portugal, with Oliver Skipp the only City player involved.

The on-loan Tottenham Hotspur midfield misplaced a pass in the lead up to Dany Mota's opening goal. Barcelona youngster Francisco Trincao scored a penalty 10 minutes later to secure the victory.

Aidy Boothroyd elected to drop Max Aarons as one of four changes following Thursday's defeat to Switzerland. The Young Lions are now unlikely to progress through to the knock-out stages of the competition.

It was a tough night for Oliver Skipp and England U21s. - Credit: PA

Grant Hanley started his second consecutive match for Scotland after netting his first international goal in nearly eight years against Austria on Thursday. The defender made a decisive block after 22 minutes to deny Eran Zavahi from close range.

Supporters were present in Israel as Ryan Fraser's second-half strike cancelled out Amir Peretz' 30-yard screamer during the opening period. City's skipper was part of a back three, with his City colleague Kenny McLean a second-half substitute, replacing John McGinn on 74 minutes.

Przemek Placheta made only his third senior international appearance as Poland beat Andorra 3-0.

The pacey winger replaced Marseille striker Arkadiusz Milik on the hour mark. Robert Lewandowski netted twice before Karol Swiderski added a third to secure the victory in Warsaw. Placheta is now gearing up to face England at Wembley on Wednesday.

Dimitris Giannoulis was a second-half substitute for Greece as they beat Honduras 2-1 in an international friendly in Thessaloníki.

It was the first international appearance for the on-loan City defender since he was replaced with suspected concussion in the Canaries' 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers last weekend.

The left-back passed all the necessary tests before linking up with the Greece side but wasn't involved in their World Cup qualifier against Spain on Thursday.