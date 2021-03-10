Pukki had no doubts about sticking with City after relegation

Exclusive

Many wondered whether Teemu Pukki would remain at Norwich City after their disappointing Premier League exit last season, but the Finnish international has admitted he is hungry to help the club return to English football's top table.

The Finnish striker was linked with a top-flight return and some reports claimed his agents had begun exploratory talks with Turkish giants Besiktas over a potential move.

That was never something that materialised, with Pukki keen to amend their dispiriting Premier League exit.

“No, there was never any doubt,” Pukki said. “If there would have been some big interest, then I would have thought about it but there was nothing serious.

“In my mind it was clear. I wanted to stay here to help this club get back to the Premier League. That is still the case and we need to get back there this year. The job is not done yet."

Pukki's form in the Championship has taken off in recent weeks.

The Finnish striker's goals against Luton Town moved him onto 20 for the season, he has become only the third player to register that amount in two consecutive Championship seasons alongside Tammy Abraham and Dwight Gayle.

Farke has described him as the 'best player in the league' in recent weeks after his contributions have helped City record numerous wins, but for the Finn, the focus remains on City's Championship crusade.

Pukki has continued to break records in his third season in Norfolk on a personal basis but now he is hoping to top it off with a second promotion to the top-flight in three seasons.

Speaking about the affection he has for the Canaries, Pukki said: “Me and my family enjoy being here and you can see when you go around the City to the grocery store how much this club means to the people.

“It’s been a great three years so far. It would be great to go back to the Premier League and prove that we deserve to stay there. We aren’t there yet, there is still a lot to do before we can call ourselves a Premier League team again.

“It would really mean a lot. We are on a good path and we just need to work.”