Home comforts a thing of the past for City striker

Published: 2:42 PM December 31, 2020

Playing at Carrow Road this season has been a frustrating experience for Teemu Pukki. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki has admitted playing at Carrow Road this season has been frustrating due to teams being overly defensive against Norwich City.

The Finn has scored 11 goals this season, but only three have come at home. Pukki has found space difficult to come by as teams look to defend.

Few teams have arrived at Carrow Road looking to engage the Canaries in a football match, commonly this season they have deployed a low block and asked City to break them down.

That has meant the Finn hasn't been provided with the space required to be as free-scoring as he was during his 29-goal haul as City claimed the Championship title two seasons ago.

Asked if he has had to adapt his game to suit the change in approach from opponents, Pukki revealed that home comforts haven't been as noticeable so far this season.

“Games away have been more open and been easier for me. I think there was a lot of space against QPR, we just couldn’t use it well. They were quite high all the time so we could have done better. But it’s not easy when teams come here to defend, but that’s how they feel they can get the result but there isn’t much we can do about it.

“It’s different when there isn’t much space in behind and you have to try to get in the game in other ways. I need to do other bits better because there’s not much space to do the things I usually do.

“They think that is the best way to get something out of here and the reason is that they think we’re a good team. They’re a bit scared to play against us on an open pitch.”

The Finnish international has only scored three of his 11 goals at Carrow Road. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

2020 was a year of mixed fortunes for the Finnish striker.

On a positive note, he played a significant part in his country qualifying in a major competition for the first time, welcomed his second daughter Ella to the world and recaptured his goalscoring form.

But that was underscored by a global pandemic, a goal-scoring drought and relegation from the Premier League. So how does Pukki reflect on the year as a whole?

“It’s been a weird year for all of us in the world," Pukki said. "I’ve had some hard times football-wise, it was a tough summer for me but I’ve got myself back to scoring goals.

“My wife gave birth to my second daughter this year so it’s been pretty good for me. Let’s just hope this can all be over soon and we can get back to living a normal life. Let’s hope for a better 2021.

“I think this year that I’ve been playing pretty well and scoring goals. I’m ready for 2021 and hopefully, it will be a good one.”