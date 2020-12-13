Milestone hitting Pukki hungry for more at Norwich City

Published: 7:30 AM December 13, 2020 Updated: 12:28 PM December 13, 2020

Teemu Pukki marked his 100th Norwich City appearance with a brace to take him to 50 goals for the club. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It was a day of breaking records for Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki at Ewood Park on Saturday - but the Finnish international insists he won't be resting on his laurels.

The Finn raised his bat for his century of appearances in yellow and green and marked the occasion with a brace that pushed his goal return to 50. Pukki's contribution ensured City left the north west with another three points that keeps them top of the table.

Despite some strikers being unaware of their personal milestones, Pukki admitted after the game that he was determined to reach his half-century of goals during the game where he recorded his City ton.

“I knew I was going to get my 100 games and I knew that I was a couple behind to get my 50 goals," Pukki admitted. "That was actually my target to get to 50 today; I really wanted to get it. I also wanted to give this team the help that the striker needs to do. I really wanted to get those two goals today.

“I’m really happy with how my time has been here in Norwich in terms of goals. I’ve been playing the best football in my career here. If someone would have told me before I came here that I could have 50 goals in 100 games, then I would have taken it.

“It was a tough decision as to whether it would fit me in the Championship. I think you could say that it fits me quite well.

Pukki is a constant threat for the Canaries in the Championship. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“I probably didn’t think that I would have 50 goals after 100 games but from the first day I came here I’ve been feeling great about playing for this club. I’m happy with all the goals I’ve scored so far.”

The Finn's 50th goal came as he deflected Emi Buendia's long-range effort into the net. That prompted conversation amongst supporters via social media as to whether the touch was intentional, and the man himself is adamant it was.

“I saw Emi shoot, and I just wanted to put my leg in front of the ball to change the direction and make it hard for the keeper, and it hit me perfectly and went in. Obviously, I meant it," he insisted. "I told him straight away, and I think he is happier with the assist.

“We have a great connection. I think he has assisted 30 of my 50 goals. He’s a great player."

Emi Buendia has played a crucial role in Teemu Pukki recording his half-century in goals for Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The brace has also seen Pukki move joint-24th in the club's all-time record goal scoring charts. The Finn is level with World Cup winner Martin Peters and needs to two more goals to leapfrog Bobby Brennan into 23rd spot.

When asked about that achievement, Pukki was proud to join a long list of legendary City goal scorers.

“It shows I’ve done really well and there have been many great goal scorers at this club, so I’m really happy to put my name in the history of the club," he said. "I hope I can keep creating more history for this club.

“I have never actually put any targets on goals and how many I want, but I hope that whenever I score it helps the team. That’s what I want to keep doing.”