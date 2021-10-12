Ten Canaries players set to end international duties

Published: 6:00 AM October 12, 2021

Norwich striker Teemu Pukki is set for action in Kazakhstan with Finland - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

International action comes to an end for Norwich City players this evening, before full focus moves to Saturday’s return to Premier League action against Brighton.

There was good news from Daniel Farke’s perspective last night as well, with Max Aarons, Ozan Kabak and Tim Krul all unused substitutes, for the England Under-21s, Turkey and Holland respectively.

Teemu Pukki could be in action at 3pm UK time, with Finland in Kazakhstan looking to keep their hopes of World Cup qualification alive. The striker scored his 31st international goal as he won his 97th cap during a 2-1 home defeat to Ukraine on Saturday, leaving him one short of Jari Litmanen’s record haul.

The defeat left the Finns three points adrift of the second-placed Ukrainians but with a game in hand, before facing Group D’s bottom team in eastern Europe.

All of the other games potentially involving Norwich players are 7.45pm kick-offs, including Kosovo’s home clash with Georgia, with Milot Rashica’s nation having their qualification hopes finished by a 3-0 defeat in Sweden on Saturday.

Also in Group B, Canaries duo Christos Tzolis and Dimitris Giannoulis are in Sweden knowing that victory would be a huge boost to their chances of overhauling the second-placed hosts.

Tzolis came on in the 78th minute as two late goals earned a 2-0 win in Georgia on Saturday, earning his 10th cap as Giannoulis remained on the bench.

Grant Hanley returns to the Scotland squad after a one-game ban and joins City team-mates Kenny McLean and Billy Gilmour in the Faroe Islands, looking to take a step closer to securing second place in Group F and a place in the play-offs.

Przemyslaw Placheta stepped up his recovery from Covid-19 as he made his first appearance of the season, playing all of Poland’s 5-0 home win over San Marino and crossing for the opening goal.

The winger will hope to win his seventh cap tonight with Poles in Albania, the second-placed team they trail by a point in Group I, which is topped by England.

There’s also friendly action in Dublin as the Republic of Ireland host World Cup hosts Qatar. Adam Idah’s search for a first international goal reached 11 games as he and Andrew Omobamidele started a 3-0 win in Azerbaijan at the weekend, as results elsewhere confirmed that Stephen Kenny’s side cannot qualify.

