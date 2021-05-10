Video

Teemu Pukki and Alex Tettey, right, got their hands on the Championship trophy at Oakwell - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Alex Tettey has been battling for the Norwich City cause for nine seasons and hopes this season’s strong fighting spirit can help Norwich City earn Premier League survival.

The Canaries finally found a replacement for their defensive midfield stalwart during their Championship title triumph, although it’s unclear whether Oliver Skipp will be allowed to return for a second loan spell by Tottenham.

Daniel Farke’s champions demonstrated a defensive resilience which allowed them to edge 17 of their matches by a one-goal margin of victory, grinding their way through an injury crisis to eventually enjoy more dominance once fitness and confidence were restored.

“It’s a challenge, everyone knows that but they know what they’re doing,” Tettey said of City’s chances of top-flight survival next season.

“Everyone knows what this club is about, it’s not about going and getting superstars, it’s about getting a good group that fights for each other.

“That’s what we’ll do, they’ll bring players in that fit together and fight together, and hopefully they’ll do better than last time.”

The 35-year-old former Norway international leaves after becoming the first Norwich player to enjoy three promotions to the top flight.

Five of his nine campaigns were in the Championship and although only eight of his 22 appearances this season were starts, Tettey was full of praise for the way Farke and sporting director Stuart Webber engineered an impressive bounce back to the Premier League.

“Because I’ve been here for so long, I know what it takes to do it and for them to do it in the way they have, is all credit to the manager and Stuart for what they have done,” he continued.

“Also to the players they brought in. When good players left, they brought in another good player who fits the recipe.”

Tettey will be a free agent this summer and has been linked with a return to former club Rosenborg in Norway – and is set to make a decision soon.

Keeping his cards close to his chest, the departing legend added: “I think I have until Wednesday to decide, to decide if I want to play football for one more year.”