Published: 11:56 AM May 6, 2021

Alex Tettey's famous smile, celebrating with Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe after a Premier League win over Southampton in January 2016 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Aside from his defensive instincts and combative style on the pitch, it was Alex Tettey’s straight talking and good sense of humour off the pitch that made him so popular during his nine years at Norwich City.

From swearing about how bad his performance had been after scoring a late winner against Preston in 2018, to brutal honesty after relegation and joking that he’d need to give his new contract back to City after a disappointing defeat – Tettey always gave his honest opinion.

Whether he was scoring a Premier League wonder-goal, toe-poking a winner at Old Trafford or dancing victoriously at Wembley, if Tettey’s beaming smile was on show, all was usually well in the world of the Canaries.

As the long-serving midfielder prepares for his 263rd and final appearance for City, at Barnsley on Saturday, we’ve taken a look back at some of the 35-year-old's best comments since his arrival in the summer of 2012.

- On signing from Rennes, for a reported £3million

“I'm very, very excited. Every player watches the Premier League and wants to play in it.

“I'm so pleased, and as of now my journey with Norwich starts and I'm looking forward to giving everything.”

- After throwing away the lead during a 2-1 defeat away to Premier League survival rivals Cardiff, in February 2014

“Believe me – it was like someone had died. That’s how it felt, because we lost and this was not a team we should have lost to.

“It’s eating me up that we managed to lose against Cardiff."

- After scoring a brilliant volley during a 2-0 home win over Sunderland, in March 2014

Who could forget this absolute cracker from Alex Tettey?! 💥 pic.twitter.com/zK1R0eSRBS — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) April 4, 2020

“I’ve scored similar to that goal when I played in Norway, for Rosenberg. I think this one was better because it was further back on the pitch. A very, very nice goal.

“I wasn’t thinking, I just struck the ball, it was a good strike, I hit it really well and when I had time to look up it was almost in the net.”

- After taking a blow to the head during a 1-1 draw with Derby, in March 2015

“I’ve been given tablets now, so hopefully I don’t die in my sleep!

“We will see if I wake up tomorrow but it was really painful, I must say.”

- Celebrating play-off final joy at Wembley, in May 2015

“I was so happy to win for the fans, they were fantastic. I was so happy, I was over the moon, so I gave them a little bit of a dance.

“They were great, they were better than at home against Ipswich. To see so many of them gave us the extra power to go there and do our best.”

The Norwich fans and players celebrate victory at the end of the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Final at Wembley Stadium, London Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 25/05/2015 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

- Deciding to retire from international football, after three goals in 34 games for Norway, in March 2017

“I'd like to continue on the national team and this is not about a lack of motivation, but my body cannot withstand the load of games for both club and national team.

“I play two or three games a week for the club team, and unfortunately the strain becomes too great when I additionally play friendlies”

- When asked for a farewell message for Wes Hoolahan, his team-mate of six seasons, in April 2018

“Hey Wes, it’s me, it’s Tettey. All I want to say to you is that I’m really going to miss you.

“I’m going to miss you on the pitch, as a person, you doing what you do when we play together.

“Since I’ve been here you’ve been a gentleman, I hate training against you because you are that good. I wish you all the best to you and your family.”

- Signing a two-year contract in 2018 when it had appeared likely he would be leaving, speaking to the Canaries’ website in May 2018

'It's been a couple of months where there has been a lot of thinking with my family, so I'm pleased it is now done. Norwich is a family club and that suits me a lot.

'The coach's philosophy is very good. We have learned a lot from this season. Next season, we will be even better because everyone will know what he wants from us.

- After smashing in a late goal to seal a 2-0 win over Preston at Carrow Road, in August 2018

'I know it's a nice goal for you guys to see, but for me it's just having a s*** game that I haven't had for a while. That's my mood now and hopefully it clears up in a couple of days' time.

'My performance is killing me inside but that's football. I've played for a while and having a performance like this, I can't think when I had one like this at Carrow Road. I can't believe it. But it's gone now so I should try to get focused and back to myself

Alexander Tettey of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 22/08/2018 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

- Brutal honesty after a 3-0 defeat at Wolves in the Premier League, 10 days after signing a new one-year deal, in February 2018

"Maybe I'll give that back (his contract) after today! Maybe I'll have a second thought about that.

"It's the first time this season that I can say, for me personally, that was not great.”

- No punches pulled, as a painful 4-0 home defeat to West Ham confirms relegation, in July 2020

“We knew it was going to be difficult. Since I’ve been here, I’ve never been thinking about leaving the club but maybe (other) players are different and what they are going to do, I don’t really care, that’s up to the club.

“But whoever wants to be here next season and knows the Championship mentality-wise, they need to be ready for it - and that’s what after these three games it will be all about, getting together a team that can bounce back and fight.”

- After helping City bounce back to the Premier League successfully but learning he will not be getting a new deal, speaking to Norwegian media outlet TV2 earlier this week

“I am proud to have played in the Premier League and Championship for nine seasons, and I am proud of what we have achieved together here.

“I have felt welcome and appreciated here from day one, both from people in the club, team-mates, coaches and fans. The fans have been absolutely fantastic with me.”

Onel Hernandez of Norwich, Alexander Tettey of Norwich and Kenny McLean of Norwich celebrate winning the Championship after the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 01/05/2021 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

NCFC TOP APPEARANCES

28: Tony Powell (1974-81) - 275

29: Darel Russell (1997-03 & 2007-10) - 271

30: Peter Mendham (1978-86) - 267

30: Chris Woods (1981-86) - 267

32: John Polston (1990-98) - 263

33: ALEX TETTEY (2012-21) - 262

34: Dale Gordon (1984-91) - 261

35: Bill Lewis ((1949-55) - 256

35: Bill Punton (1959-66) - 256

35: Dave Watson (1980-86) - 256