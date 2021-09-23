The record-setting day Norwich made the Toffees come unstuck

Published: 12:05 PM September 23, 2021

Efan Ekoku, left, celebrates scoring during a 5-1 win at Everton in September 1993 in which he scored four goals for Norwich City Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

City may feel a bit win-shy at the moment, but Saturday's visit to Everton at Goodison Park falls on a special anniversary for a club - the day it recorded its biggest Premier League win.

And funnily enough, the opposition and the location on that day were exactly the same.

On September 25, 1993, Everton were the hosts as Norwich City romped to a 5-1 victory.

Efan Ekoku celebrates scoring during the match between NCFC and Everton (5-1) on 25th September 1993. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

The match got off to a disastrous start for Mike Walker's side, with Paul Rideout netting an early goal to but the Merseysiders in the lead.

But just before half-time, City were level through Efan Ekoku, who would have a record-setting day of his own.

The second half saw the Toffees become well and truly unstuck, as the nippy Nigerian quadrupled his tally before Chris Sutton added a fifth.

Efan Ekoku was the last Norwich City player to score a hat-trick prior to Teemu Pukki, almost 26 years ago Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

The 5-1 victory remains City's biggest triumph as a Premier League club - although the club's biggest top-flight win came against Watford in 1984.

It also saw Ekoku become the first player of the Premier League era to score four goals in one game.