The seven great Danes to have played for Norwich City

Published: 12:10 PM July 6, 2021 Updated: 12:36 PM July 6, 2021

David Nielsen tries to keep his cool after scoring against parent club Wimbledon at Carrow Road - Credit: Archant Library

It's Denmark that stand between England and a first European Championship final for the Three Lions, a country that has been represented by seven players at Norwich City.

The most recent of those is of course current player Jacob Sorensen, who made 34 appearances as City won the Championship title last season, but the Dane to have featured the most for the Canaries was right-back Steen Nedergaard.

Ahead of Wednesday evening's much-anticipated Wembley semi-final, here's a look back on the seven Denmark players to have featured for Norwich over the years.

Steen Nedergaard (2000-03)

Apps: 97 Goals: 5

Steen Nedergaard in action for Norwich City against Huddersfield - Credit: Archant Library

Signed from Odense on a free transfer by Bryan Hamilton as a 30-year-old in the summer of 2000, the former Denmark Under-21 international arrived having made over 350 appearances for his former club, winning a Danish title and reaching the Uefa Cup quarter-finals once - knocking out Real Madrid during that run in 1994-95 thanks to a 2-0 win at the Bernabeu.

Injuries disrupted him initially in England but a goal on his return in a 2-1 home win over Watford in January 2001 kick-started his City career and he became a regular starter, with Nigel Worthington in charge.

Nedergaard was an important part of the squad which reached the play-off final in 2002, losing to Birmingham on penalties in Cardiff, but missed the play-off games through injury.

He remained a regular during 2002-03 and scored a memorable long-range thunderbolt during a 2-0 home win over Coventry but opted to return to Odense with his contract due to expire.

David Nielsen (2001-03)

Apps: 66 Goals: 14

The passionate striker had also represented Denmark up to U21 level and played alongside Nedergaard at Odense as a youngster before going on to play for Fortuna Dusseldorf in Germany and then return home to become a regular for Copenhagen.

He tried his luck in England in 2000-01 and after a brief loan at Grimsby had brought six goals in 19 games - including in a 2-0 win over Norwich - Nielsen joined another second-tier club and signed for Wimbledon on a free transfer.

Limited opportunities with the Dons saw Worthington sign the front man in December 2001 and he proved an instant hit, swinging his arms in front of the City fans to whip up the atmosphere.

He came off the bench to score a debut goal in a 2-0 home win over Coventry and scored against his parent club in his second match, a 2-1 home win in which the Dons had two players sent off.

Six goals in his first six games had seen his move made permanent for around £200,000 and Nielsen was a big part of the play-off push.

He added another six goals as City finished in mid-table in Division One in 2002-03 but a barren spell contributed to a decision to return home on a free transfer to AAB Aalborg at the start of 2003-04, with City going on to bring in players including Peter Crouch, Darren Huckerby, Leon McKenzie and Mathias Svenssson as they charged to the title.

Jacob Sorensen (current)

Apps: 34 Goals: 1

Jacob Sorensen scored as Norwich beat Nottingham Forest at Carrow Road last season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Signed from Esbjerg last summer for an undisclosed fee, the 23-year-old former Denmark U21 international played a crucial role in City's title triumph last season.

Although signed as a defensive midfielder, he was needed as left-back cover for much of the first half of the campaign with Xavi Quintilla injured and dealt well with the demands on the whole, before returning to the midfield mix following the January signing of Dimitris Giannoulis.

Jens Berthel Askou (2009-11)

Apps: 33 Goals: 3

Jens Berthel Askou scoring for Norwich at Exeter in August 2009 - Credit: Mark Chapman/Focus Images

The former Silkeborg centre-back had spent two years in Turkey, experiencing relegation with Kasimpasa but helping to earn promotion back to the top flight before being released.

After a trial with Norwich in the summer of 2009, Askou was signed on a two-year deal by Bryan Gunn and then became a regular for Paul Lambert alongside Gary Doherty at the heart of defence, helped by a couple of goals early in the Scot's reign.

However, a foot injury in December kept the no-nonsense defender out until promotion and the title was secured and only six appearances would follow during 2010-11 before being loaned to Millwall.

He was sent off in his only appearance for the Lions and released by City following promotion to the Premier League.

Henrik Mortensen (1989-91)

Apps: 23 Goals: 2

Henrik Mortensen during his time with Norwich City - Credit: Archant Library

Signed by Dave Stringer as an U21 international after a bright start to his career with Aarhaus and Belgian side Anderlecht, for around £350,000 at the start of 1989-90.

Despite a good goal-scoring record for the reserves, Mortensen struggled to make an impact and only scored against lower-level opposition in cup competitions.

Injury brought an end to his time in England but the forward resurrected his career with former club Aarhaus back home and won the Danish Cup in 1996.

Thomas Helveg (2004-05)

Apps: 23 Goals: 0

Thomas Helveg challenges Wayne Rooney during Norwich City's 2005 win over Manchester United - Credit: Archant Library

Another Odense old boy and former Nedergaard team-mate, who had enjoyed high-profile success in Italy with Udinese and AC Milan, winning the Champions League and Coppa Italia in 2003, having win the Serie A title in 1999.

After a year at Inter Milan and four appearances at Euro 2004 for Denmark, Helveg opted to give England a try and joined Worthington's squad as a 33-year-old after promotion to the Premier League.

He wasn't quite able to reproduce the goods but did return at right-back after a couple of months out with injury and helped build the momentum of the late push for survival, starting the wins over Manchester United, Newcastle, Charlton and Birmingham that left City's fate in their own hands.

Was taken off at half-time with the Canaries already losing 2-0 as they imploded to the nightmare 6-0 disaster at Fulham on the final day and joined Borussia Monchengladbach after relegation for £170,000.

Jan Molby (1995-96)

Apps: 5 Goals: 1

Liverpool legend Jan Molby during his brief loan stint with the Canaries - Credit: Archant Library

International midfielder had enjoyed a hugely successful career with Ajax and Liverpool but joined Norwich at a tumultuous time, in December 1995, as Gary Megson took charge following Martin O'Neill's exit for Leicester.

His brief stint on loan from Liverpool, as a 32-year-old, had followed a loan at Barnsley. His only goal came during a 2-1 loss at Birmingham in the League Cup before leaving to become player-manager at Swansea.