Norwich City Fans Social Club - the inside story

I thought it would make sense, before we get into the white-knuckle ride of this year's events, to let you know a little about the NCFSC, its aims and objectives, and who the people behind it are.

NCFSC was founded by Diane Blazier in 2015 with the support of David McNally and Ben Kensell. Diane’s vision remains our aim and objective to this day: To work with and under the guidance of, our football club to build a social club for our fans with enjoyable activities, bringing the club and its fans even closer together whilst supporting the club’s charity the Community Sports Foundation, and other local organisations."

The Norwich City Fans Social Club logo - Credit: NCFSC

Since then we’ve raised £46,000 for the CSF. Last season, despite the actual football being pretty poor, we broke past the £10,000 mark for the first time. Thank you, NCFC fans, you rock!

The work the CSF does is invaluable. Many people don’t know that in Norfolk 20pc of people have a disability, which is higher than the national average. Without access to services that meet their needs, they are at risk of poor physical and mental health. The CSF provides inclusive environments that meet the needs of local people with disabilities so that they may enjoy the physical, mental, and social benefits of sport. I strongly recommend a visit to their fantastic base at The Nest.

The volunteers all give up their free time to run the social club, which is lots of hard work, but also incredibly rewarding. So where do our volunteers and helpers think we’ll finish this season?

Diane Blazier: Top two

Craig Bailey: Fifth

Amy Seago: Second

Emma Fletcher: Top two

Mike Ward: First

Bev Burkill: First

Diane Davis : Fourth

Connor Southwell: Top two

Sam Lincoln: Third

Kelvin Colbourn: Third

As you can see, we’re a positive bunch, but expectations are high! Maybe I’ll ask again at Christmas time.

NCFSC puts on around six events each year, which range from fans’ forums with key NCFC staff and players, family fun days, quiz nights, mental health awareness evenings, and get-togethers and we’re always thinking of new ideas too. We always try to keep the price as low as possible with most events costing just £5 for adults and £1 for U18s accompanied by an adult.

All of the money raised goes directly to the CSF. We do not have a membership, as our motto says, you don’t join, you just join in.

Since 2017 NCFSC has been kindly sponsored by Fosters Solicitors, enabling us to do more and raise more money for the CSF. We can’t thank them enough.

On June 21 we had our first event of the year, which saw over 200 fans turn up in the Gunn Club to watch Dean Smith and Craig Shakespeare. It was a fantastic evening filled with insight and laughter. So many fans had said they hadn’t had the chance to bond with the gaffer and his assistant so we felt it was important to give them the chance to do so and to ask some pretty challenging questions.

So what’s coming up, I hear you ask? Well, you lucky people, you’ve had a chance to get to know the men in charge, next is a chance to get to know three first-team squad players at our players' forum which will be held either in late August or early September.

After that, we have our ever-popular Family Fun Day at The Nest on Sunday September 4. The Nest is a fantastic facility and we’ll have some awesome stalls for the kids to try, access to the super fun Challenge Woods, the zip wire is great for adults too, or so they tell me, and if we’re really lucky we may even have an NCFC player come along.

We’ll have more planned throughout the season, so watch this space and we all look forward to seeing you at one of our events soon.



