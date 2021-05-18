City report card: Krul's City influence is key on and off the pitch

Opinion

Published: 12:00 PM May 18, 2021

Norwich City's much-improved defensive record this season didn't result in a watching brief for Tim Krul. Connor Southwell begins our City report card series looking back at his season, and predicting what the future holds for the keeper at Carrow Road.

Few have had a better vantage point of City's scintillating football than goalkeeper Tim Krul throughout the course of this campaign.

As the Canaries have passed their way to the Championship title, the Dutch international has stood at the other end of the pitch vocally encouraging his colleagues and ensuring standards don't drop over the course of matches.

But for all the heroics and mystical wonder of the Canaries' football, Krul has played a very active role in their success, both on and off the pitch.

Admittedly, he hasn't offered the sheer volume of goals contributed by Teemu Pukki nor the ability to cast a spell across the Championship with technical quality in the same way as Emi Buendia, but his intangible qualities and ability to produce big moments when City require them most have showcased his importance to be just as intrinsic to their achievement.

Krul was one of few City players to prove he could navigate Premier League terrain effectively and his quality helped bridge the gap for the Canaries in many fixtures last season.

It would have been natural for the disappointment to seep in and the standards to drop, especially in a division whereby the amount of action involving him was significantly lower.

Instead, he showed himself to be one of the best goalkeepers in the division based on performance data. Krul is the only goalkeeper in the Championship to boast a save percentage above 80%.

When discussions take place surrounding City's vastly improved defensive structure, the back four, rightly, draw plenty of praise but Krul's influence shouldn't be underestimated.

Without the quality of Krul's shot-stopping, the Canaries wouldn't boast such a fine defensive record. They have still conceded chances of high quality yet their goals conceded column remains low.

Krul has been one of the better-protected goalkeepers in his division this season but his performances have undeniably contributed to the success Daniel Farke's man have had this season.

Sometimes being a goalkeeper in a successful, dominant team can prove difficult as concentration drifts and the cold begins to pinch. Krul has retained his focus to maintain his standards to be ready when called upon.

The measure of his impact is reflected in the data but also felt in the dressing room.

He is the constant in a young backline picked off due to their quality, Krul has helped nurture some of the Canaries' youngest talents and has developed into a cultural enabler within the dressing room. Upon signing his fresh City deal, the keeper was keen to ensure the club remained committed to growing and improving.

Krul has bought into the work being done off the pitch and done his bit to contribute to the success of it.

That is why he has become a popular player among supporters. He has that understanding of the club and seems to align with the core principles they've set out. So many fans have stories of how Krul has contacted them in difficult periods or donated items to charitable causes.

It hasn't always been easy for the 33-year-old, injuries threatened to derail his professional career and tears turned to gratitude when Norwich offered him an opportunity to revive his career. This season brought fresh setbacks in the shape of a thigh injury that saw him limp off against Stoke and a fierce battle with coronavirus. Krul emerged the victor on both occasions.

Three years on from his City arrival and Krul will be a travelling member of the Netherlands squad to the Euros and is preparing for another shot at Premier League redemption.

At the beginning of his spell at City number one, many doubted his qualities but few are questioning his ability now.

Within seasons are moments where the pendulum threatens to swing in the opposite direction. In Rotherham back in October, Krul faced Freddie Ladapo from 12 yards as the Millers sought to double their advantage and tighten their grip on the fixture.

At that point, City had won only one fixture in the league and had suffered back to back defeats against Bournemouth and Derby. Krul, the penalty killer, was there to deny Ladapo and City went on to flip the result on its head.

That moment is one of a few throughout the course of this campaign that has saved City points and given them a platform to win games on fine margins.

In the 36 games Krul has started this season, City have recorded 18 clean sheets. That's one every two matches. A 50% record. Better only by Watford keeper Daniel Bachmann who has played fewer games.

In the Premier League, City will rely on their influential goalkeeper to produce those moments of quality to keep them in and win matches, but this time Krul should be better protected by a more capable defence.

There is a reason his name is being mentioned among some of this club's greatest ever goalkeepers. His impact has been extraordinary and felt on and off the pitch.

