Krul named in provisional Netherlands Euro 2020 squad

Published: 4:07 PM May 14, 2021

Tim Krul has been named in the Netherlands provisional Euro 2020 squad. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tim Krul has been named alongside three other goalkeepers in the Netherlands provisional Euro 2020 squad ahead of the summer.

The Norwich City shot-stopper has been impressive in the Championship this season and was included in the squad for his country last under Ronald Koeman for the first time in five years last April after suffering a major knee injury that threatened his career.

Krul has revived his fortunes at Carrow Road, with Frank de Boer selecting the City keeper in his 34-man provisional squad ahead of the Euros that kick-off next month.

The 33-year-old is expected to make the cut when the Netherlands name their final 26-man squad on May 26 ahead of the tournament.

Jasper Cillesen is expected to be the first choice, with Krul expected to be his country's second choice. Either AZ Alkmaar goalkeeper Marco Bizot or Maarten Stekelenburg will make the final squad.

Krul will be involved as his country prepare to face Scotland and Georgia in international friendlies during the first week of June, before their Euro 2020 group games take place from Sunday, May 13 to Monday, May 21.

Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia make up the rest of Group C.

Holland boss Frank de Boer will name his 26-man squad later this month. - Credit: PA

The Netherlands provisional Euro 2020 squad:

Goalkeepers: Bizot (AZ), Cillessen (Valencia), Krul (Norwich), Stekelenburg (Ajax).

Defenders: Van Aanholt (Palace), Ake (Manchester City), Blind (Ajax), Dumfries (PSV), Hateboer (Atalanta), Karsdorp (Roma), De Ligt (Juventus), St. Juste (Mainz 05), Tete (Fulham), Timber (Ajax), Veltman (Brighton), De Vrij (Inter Milan), Windal (AZ).

Midfielders: Van de Beek (Manchester United), Gravenberch (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Klaassen (Ajax), Koopmeiners (AZ), De Roon (Atalanta), Vilhena (FK Krasnodar), Wijnaldum (Liverpool).

Forwards: Berghuis (Feyenoord), Bergwijn (Tottenham), El Ghazi (Aston Villa), Gakpo (PSV), L. De Jong (Sevilla), Malen (PSV), Memphis (Lyon), Promes (Ajax), Weghorst (Wolfsburg).