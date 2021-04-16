Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
City hungry to be record breakers, insists Krul

Connor Southwell

Published: 3:56 PM April 16, 2021    Updated: 3:58 PM April 16, 2021
Tim Krul of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Deepdale, Preston Picture by

Tim Krul insists the Canaries are hungry to break records. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's relentless pursuit for success won't stop after they secure promotion to the Premier League, insists goalkeeper Tim Krul.

A win against Bournemouth on Saturday would be enough to secure an instant top-flight return, but both Krul and boss Daniel Farke have urged their side to keep the foot on the accelerator in their quest to be remembered as one of the great City sides. 

After promotion is secured, City will turn their attentions to the Championship title, hoping to break numerous club records in the process - 94 points is the current record points haul for the Canaries at this level of football, set initially by Nigel Worthington's class of 2003/04 and then matched two seasons ago. Krul believes City can surpass that total this season.

"There are records to break. We want to be the best Norwich team ever in the Championship. We are capable. We have been on a great run and we have all the attributes to not switch off and go again.

"The boss has made it clear that there are a few records to be broken. 

"First and foremost it's about going up and then we can go and smash 94 points. We have always said two points per game is the target in this league and if we can do that in the last five games then it gets us to 100 points. 

"There's also a clean sheet record to catch. There's plenty to play for and I'm quite happy about that. I didn't want the season to fizzle out and for us to have nothing to play for. We need to finish the season properly because it will kick us on for next season."

Tim Krul of Norwich intercepts Todd Cantwell of Norwich as he heads to have words with Referee Steph

Krul believes this City side won't take their foot off the pedal. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Despite the possibility of promotion being secured earlier in the day, Krul insists it will be business as usual for the Canaries as they look to focus on themselves against in-form Bournemouth.

"It's exciting. These weeks are always the crunch time and I'm really proud that we've managed to create such a big gap. We've been on an amazing run during the last few months. 

"To be where we are is so exciting.

"I'm not a big fan of watching our competitors. Maybe just the last few minutes if the result is going for us but we have to focus on ourselves on Saturday. The message the manager is giving us this week is that it is down to us. We need to finish it the right way.

"It is all in our own hands, why not do it in a proper way and in style?

"The first aim is to get promoted and the second aim is to win the title. We are desperate to do it again," City's shot-stopper told TalkSport 2.

Krul was named Player of the Season for a string of fine performances in the Premier League last season despite City's struggles at that level. 

Tim Krul in action

Krul has been pivotal to City's promotion charge. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Since signing for the club, the 33-year-old has made an international comeback and has been a pivotal figure throughout the last few seasons. Krul believes stability has been a key ingredient to City's success under Farke. 

"It's the stability. We all know what this club is about and we trust the process. We sold a couple of players but we brought in real quality. 

"I believe we have a better squad this year than we had last year. The foundations are there to kick on as a club and a team. The boys who are here all believe in it. If we can add some quality again (then we'll have a better chance). 

"It's exciting to be a part of Norwich City right now. It's incredible the progress we have made."

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
