Krul eager for Carrow Road reunion with City fans

Published: 10:19 AM May 27, 2021

When supporters do finally return to a full-capacity Carrow Road after over a year away, the emotion is going to be felt by everyone, including Norwich City's number one Tim Krul.

Behind closed doors football has been sterile and lacking tension, something that makes football so unique in conventional times. The coronavirus pandemic has robbed supporters of numerous memorable moments in a season of euphoria.

Krul was even seen prior to some games urging that music is blasted through the public address system during his warm-up in order to ramp up the atmosphere.

City's fans have been absent during the club's most successful season in the second tier, with Daniel Farke's class of 2020/21 setting a new points record for the Canaries this season with 96. The tally surpasses the points won by Nigel Worthington's squad in 2003/04 and their title-winners back in 2019, both of whom achieved 94 points.

Krul played an instrumental role in both of those campaigns under Farke, as well as being voted as the club's Player of the Season in their Premier League season sandwiched between the two successes.

The 33-year-old shot-stopper has fought his way back into the Netherlands squad for the upcoming European Championships and was regarded by many as the best goalkeeper in the Championship last season.

The 33-year-old has been a key part of City's title-winning campaign. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

He has also become a fans favourites signing joining the club in 2018 and is relishing the prospect of featuring in front of a full house in NR1 again as soon as that becomes permitted.

“I can’t wait,” he told City's official website. “We know how amazing Carrow Road can be and I can’t even imagine the roar after winning 7-0 (against Huddersfield) and what the atmosphere would have been like in that stadium. I think we have tried to make them proud of the club.

“That has been our motivation to try and give them something at home to cheer about. We have definitely received all the messages of how much it has meant to them and we just want to have them back in the Premier League and make it one big party next year for sure.”