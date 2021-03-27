Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Canaries keeper keeps it clean for the Dutch

Chris Lakey

Published: 7:12 PM March 27, 2021
Norwich City keeper Tim Krul kept a clean sheet for Holland - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Canaries keeper Tim Krul kept a clean sheet as Holland swept past Latvia on Saturday. 

Krul had been self-critical after the Dutch lost 4-2 to Turkey in midweek. But the response was evident as Latvia were beaten 2-0, in a World Cup Group B qualifying match. 

His only save of note was from Andrejs Ciganiks, late in the game. 

The City keeper stepped up after first choice Jasper Cillessen suffered a knee injury in the warm-up ahead of the Turkey game. Holland are next in action against Gibraltar on Tuesday. 

Fellow City keeper Orjan Nyland was not in the Norway squad as they lost 3-0 to Turkey – having had keeper Rune Jarstein sent off. 

