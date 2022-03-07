Krul urges City to channel hurt of Bees loss into upcoming games

Match reaction

Tim Krul is hoping the hurt of Norwich City's defeat to Brentford can fuel a fightback ahead of games against Chelsea and Leeds United later this week.

The Canaries were booed off the pitch by those who remained inside a near-empty Carrow Road come the final whistle after Ivan Toney's hat-trick proved enough to push the Bees 10 points clear of City in the Premier League table.

Many have declared a swift return to the Championship as an inevitability following a defeat in a game that boss Dean Smith labelled as a 'must not lose'.

But City's shot-stopper has vowed to continue fighting ahead of two important games this week.

“We did have the chances. That is the bit of quality and the moments that haven’t been going for us. I know that people like to say when you’re on 17 points that you are already down. No. We know that we do have that quality and it just needs to fall for us," Krul said.

“You can’t give up in life. We have teams still to play who are around us. We need to start looking at ourselves and not hoping for other teams to keep losing.

“Everyone involved with Norwich expected us to win today. There is still enough there behind us. It is normal when you go 3-0 down that the belief in the stands goes."

Attentions will now turn to two games later this week against Chelsea on Thursday before a trip to relegation-threatened Leeds United.

If Norwich are to complete a great escape, it will be about dragging teams like Leeds into the relegation mix.

A large section of Norwich City fans opted to leave early during their 3-1 loss to Brentford. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

But right now it is processing and dissecting the loss to Brentford. Krul believes Norwich must suffer and then bottle up the pain caused by the defeat and channel that into determination to prove those who have already relegated them wrong.

“If you start winning then the pressure goes onto those teams who are looking over their shoulders. That is what we need to start doing.

“Leeds are one of those teams. We still have a few teams around us to play but we will still need to win against a couple of teams where we don’t expect to win, as well.

“It’s normal that everybody’s head is down after such a heavy defeat because everybody expected to get something today, including myself. It’s going to hurt and be a couple of heavy days but we need to turn it around quickly because Chelsea on Thursday is a massive task.”