Ian Clarke: Time for Pukki to be Norwich City's supersub?

Published: 10:16 AM August 18, 2021 Updated: 10:25 AM August 18, 2021

Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk is back from a long term injury to renew acquaintances with Norwich City's Teemu Pukki - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Let me make one thing crystal clear as I kick off this week - I absolutely love Teemu Pukki.

He has to be the best free transfer in Norwich City's 119-year history and his record of 67 goals in 127 games is simply stunning. Oh and let's not forget his place as Finland's second most prolific striker of all time.

When we got promoted in his first campaign at Carrow Road, Pukki bagged 29 goals.

Pukki followed it up with a tidy haul of 11 when City got relegated (and let's remember he broke his toe half way through the campaign) before netting 26 goals in 39 games last season.

I got a flashback message on my Facebook timeline this week from two years ago when we'd just beaten Newcastle 3-1 in the first home game.

Teemu Pukki poses in the new Norwich City home kit for 2021/22 - Credit: Norwich City FC

You may also want to watch:

Pukki had netted that fantastic hat-trick and we were in the Gunn Club listening to Grant Hanley doing a post match interview and in it he quipped: "Their striker cost £40m, ours cost the £40 flight from Finland!"

His talent, work rate, commitment and class are in no doubt whatsoever.

The key question for now and this year is whther the Finn's role remains as City's main striker?

Pukki had a tough Euros at which he just didn't get going. He's been injured. He lost muscle mass. He's had Covid. He isn't firing all cylinders - and that's obvious to everyone.

As always, he put in a tireless shift against Liverpool in Saturday's season curtain raiser.

It didn't matter a jot that Virgil van Dijk was making a return after a long lay-off - he's one of the best defenders on the planet and was always going to make it very difficult for our Number 22.

Pukki had his moments, most notably when a terrific ball from Todd Cantwell set him clear charging towards the Barclay.

He chose to shoot at Alisson rather than putting it across the goal and the opportunity had gone.

The Carrow Road credit card has been kept busy this summer, with much of the outlay on front players.

More than £25m has been invested on Josh Sargent, Milo Rashica and Christos Tzolis.

The trio provide a mouth-watering prospect for us fans and we have to positive about the offensive threat they can offer.

I was impressed with Rashica's skills, vibrancy and energy on Saturday and Sargent looked hungry and direct when he came on as sub (and yes I agree with many fans that the changes were made too late).

I'm sure Daniel Farke will be clear on his plan for how his front formation will line up when everyone is fit.





Josh Sargent looked impressive when he came on for the Canaries on Saturday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

I've heard a lot of fans who assume Sargent has come in as a winger.

I was interested in his thoughts on his own strengths: "I like to think my main position is a number nine, but I am also very versatile. No matter where I play, everyone can expect that I will give my all, my 100pc and hopefully score some goals."

Versatility is a wonderful thing, as is a 100pc work ethic. And we want those attributes from all our players.





Norwich City summer signing Milot Rashica - Credit: Tony Thrussell

Pukki has a massive part to play for this season - and my belief is that he is going to be most effective as an impact substitute (referring back to my previous point that the switches are made early enough).

This is especially the case while he is still getting back to his full fitness and health.

If I wore the Farke parka I'd start with Sargent up top at Manchester City.

He would bring more of a sense of the unknown to the home defence and Pukki could be held back to be let loose for a second half blitz.

More and more the use of a full squad is becoming a key part of modern football.

Of course the starting XI is crucial. But the way the personnel and formations can be altered over the 90 minutes with the number of subs available makes it much more of a long game.

Christos Tzolis arrived at Norwich City with a soaring reputation after his headline-grabbing debut season in Greece - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

I said in my pre-season column that I was confident about this year - and despite the 3-0 reversal I remain so.

There can have been few campaigns which have kicked off with no draws in the opening fixtures.

It's going to be a topsy turvy, rollercoaster, unpredictable season for everyone.

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke is prepared to be patient for his chance to work at the top level. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Get the seatbelts on! OTBC.

A hug and high fives of joy

So many supporters have had their say about how amazing it was to be back at Carra at the weekend.





Norwich City fans were delighted to get back to familiar surroundings at Carrow Road.

I'd been to the Notts Forest game last autumn but not in my seat in the top deck of the River End and experiencing a full house for more than 500 days.

When I arrived at the ground, rather than going in the turnstile, I did a lap of the outside of the stadium to soak up the atmosphere and it was terrific to catch up with some old mates I hadn't seen for so long.

Once inside, I had to remind myself of my seat number!

The buzz grew and I spotted one of the gang who sits around me heading up the steps towards me.

As he approached his seat, we did the whole "shall we do an elbow bump or fist pump or handshake thing?"

"Oh come here," he said, in his fabulous Norfolk accent. And so a man hug it was.

With others there were high fives. Anyone who felt a bit uneasy was happy with a smile.

That first On The Ball rendition was spine-tingling and I'll cherish the recording of it for years to come.





Carrow Road was back at capacity and in fine voice against Liverpool on Saturday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It was so, so good to be back.

Lots of fun in store

On the subject of fans being back together, it's great to see that the Norwich City Fans Social Club is holding a family fun day on Sunday September 5, from 2-6pm.

The group works tirelessly to offer activities for supporters and the chance for them to come together to have fun and chat about their beloved Canaries.

The event is at the Community Sports Foundation’s fantastic facility, the Nest at Holt Road, Horsford (NR10 3AQ).

It will be a chance for people to look around and there are so many things on offer including a BBQ, drinks, ice creams, children's activities and entertainer, games, face painting, tombola, raffle, cake stall, wine and water, sweets stall, amazing challenge woods treasure hunt and play.

Entry and parking are free.































