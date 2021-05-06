'My mission is not over' - Klose opens door to permanent Basel stay

Video

Published: 10:44 AM May 6, 2021

Timm Klose is hoping to make his loan stay at Basel a permanent one. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Timm Klose has admitted his FC Basel mission 'is not over yet', as the Swiss side ponder whether to activate the option to buy included in his loan move.

The experienced defender has made 27 appearances in the Swiss Super League this season, scoring twice. Klose may have been a regular member in the side, but his performances have failed to convince the majority of supporters.

Klose has managed to avoid injuries, something that accelerated his Norwich City exit last summer. The 32-year-old has been replaced at half-time in the last two matches for tactical reasons rather than fitness concerns.

“My mission here is not over yet. I'm not someone who just goes when things don't go well," the on-loan City defender told Swiss outlet Blick when asked about his future.

The Swiss international was thrust into City's defence during their ill-fated Project Restart period despite lacking match fitness after recovering from a long-term knee injury. He started in the EFL Cup defeat against Luton back in September before joining his boyhood club in October.

A heated conversation with team mate Taulant Xhaka attracted unwanted media attention during their 6-2 Swiss Cup defeat against second division side FC Winterthur back in February. City's loan export insists the pair managed to bury the hatchet after the game.

"The substitution was okay. I wasn't at the level I imagine. I was frustrated and I'm not one to sit on my mouth. We've known each other for ages and five minutes later we shook hands."