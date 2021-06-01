Klose recommends the Norwich route for youngsters

Video

Published: 6:00 AM June 1, 2021

Timm Klose’s future may be away from Norwich City, but the experienced defender says the route he took is perfect for any young player.

"The time in England at Norwich was great,” said Klose, who joined City from Wolfsburg in January 2016.

“The club is very family-run and we work together in one direction. I recommend everyone to see a game in Norwich.”





The 33-year-old spent last season on loan at boyhood club FC Basel but they decided not to activate the option to make the deal permanent. And while Klose has 12 months remaining on his contract at Carrow Road, it seems unlikely he will feature in Daniel Farke’s Premier League squad.

But he says young players should experience the Championship, a league he initially found difficult after their top-flight relegation in 2017.

"Looking back, I would want to take my first step abroad in the Championship,” he said. “Young players benefit a lot in this league. In general, it is an advantage to gain as much match practice as possible as a young player.

"I find the English way of playing more special," Klose told Rotblau, in a wide-ranging interview about his playing career.

Klose made 28 appearances for FC Basel, but endured a difficult season on and off the pitch after suffering from coronavirus in October 2020.

FCB confirmed earlier this month that they had opted against activating the clause and Klose will return to Norwich.

City are looking to bolster their central defensive options this summer and are monitoring Koln's Sebastiaan Bornauw and Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo along with Celtic's Kris Ajer. Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis will become permanent Canaries players on July 1.

Injuries hampered his progress at Norwich.





That will see Klose fall significantly down the pecking order, and City are open for offers for the Swiss international this summer.

The popular defender signed for City for a reported £8m fee and has become the club's longest-serving player after the departure of Alex Tettey.

He was a key member of their title-winning campaign in 2019 before suffering a major injury during an EFL Cup game against Crawley Town.

Klose was then thrust into the firing line after Project Restart last summer after recovering from a long-term knee injury and admitted he was playing in severe pain, even struggling to run after 30 minutes in a match.



