The magic moment Cantwell helps young fan touch trophy

Published: 2:01 PM May 10, 2021 Updated: 2:22 PM May 10, 2021

Todd Cantwell allowing a young City fan to get a touch of the Championship trophy. - Credit: NCFC

It is a moment any football fan dreams of - and thanks to Todd Cantwell, for one youngster it came true.

A special moment for this young supporter! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/AlbaJg4fo8 — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) May 9, 2021

Being able to get a touch of a trophy is the stuff dreams are made of - particularly after it has just been lifted by your side.

And as the Canaries prepared to bring to Championship trophy home from Barnsley on Saturday, the Dereham Deco made sure a pint-sized supporter was able to join in the celebrations.

A second Championship title for Norwich City youngsters Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

As the team were boarding the coach to return to Norfolk, they were met by a small number of supporters desperate for a glimpse of the famous trophy.

And one youngster could not believe his luck when Cantwell made sure he got more than just a glimpse of the latest addition to City's growing silverware collection.

The Norfolk-born midfield maestro took the trophy over to the fence before delicately lowering it for the young lad to touch.

The magical moment was captured on video by the club's media team and shared on social media.

In the video, Cantwell said: "What do you think, little man? Do you like it? You can touch it if you want to."

The boy, whose name is Ollie, then managed to get a touch of the trophy through the metal fence outside Barnsley's Oakwell ground.

The footage has been widely praised by fellow City fans on social media as a prime example of the community spirit that runs through the club.

James Flett wrote: "Superb touch from a superb player."

Paul Jeater said: "What a wonderful moment."

Shane Jones added: "When I see videos like this you fall in love with the club even more."

Charlton Athletic supporter James Putland wrote: "Great gesture from a fantastic player. Well done to all at Norwich City on a well-deserved promotion."

And Neil Bowers wrote: "That is pure class from Todd Cantwell. That little lad will remember this day for a long time."

While coronavirus restrictions have this season prevented supporters following the team around the country, this particular family is believed to live locally to the Yorkshire club.

