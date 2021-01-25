Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Cantwell explains why he wears different coloured boots and why City is in his DNA

Connor Southwell

Published: 4:13 PM January 25, 2021   
Todd Cantwell of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, NorwichPi

Norwich City star Todd Cantwell has explained why he wears odd coloured boots.

Norwich City star Todd Cantwell has described the club as being in his DNA as well as explaining why he wears different coloured boots during an appearance on Sky Sports' EFL Podcast. 

City's attacking midfielder answered 10 quickfire questions about his career and time at the club. You can read the full transcript below: 

Q: What do your teammates call you?

A: Quite a lot of them call me Toddy. Todd is quite a short name so I get away with just being called Todd most of the time. 

Q: Who is the biggest character in the dressing room?

A: For me, Kenny McLean. He's always laughing and joking around. So probably him. 

Q: Highlight of your career so far?

A: Probably scoring against my boyhood club Arsenal in the Premier League. I celebrated. I ran over to my family and where they were sat in the stadium. It was a special moment. 

Q: Does your squad number have any significance?

A: As a kid growing up, Thierry Henry number 14 was my idol. So when it became vacant here I jumped at it. 

Q: Who is the best player you have ever played with?

A: I'd probably say Trent Alexander-Arnold at England. Even at a younger age, he was a top, top player. Obviously, there are some great players here but we'll be here a while if I start listing them. 

Todd Cantwell put Norwich 2-1 up against Arsenal at Carrow Road in December - but the Gunners fought

Todd Cantwell has described scoring against boyhood club Arsenal as the best moment of his career to date. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Q: Your best friend in football?

A: My closest friend would probably be Jamal Lewis. I spent a lot of time with him, came through the academy and been on a bit of a rollercoaster with him. So I'd say Jamal. I still speak to him regularly. 

Q: Your favourite piece of memorabilia from your career?

A: I'd probably say swapping shirts with Kevin De Bruyne at the end of last season. It was a bit surreal, especially the fact that he asked for mine as well. It was me that instigated it but he took mine. I don't know if he wiped his boots with. 

Q: Don't you wear odd coloured boots?

A: It's not the design of the boot. I had a little bit of a toe problem and one was fitting slightly better. They are actually the same boot but just different colours so that's just a bit of a mix and match at the moment.

Q: What would you be if you weren't a footballer?

A: I honestly don't know. I hate that question because I don't know. There are many things I could have done, I would have maybe explored other sports. I quite enjoy tennis and badminton. I also played cricket a lot when I was younger. Or maybe the head of media at the football club, something like that. 

Emiliano Buendia of Norwich and Todd Cantwell of Norwich watch from the "bench" after being subbed d

Cantwell and Emi Buendia have found form after a difficult start to the season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Q: What was your initiation song at Norwich?

A: It was quite a while ago. It was Love Yourself by Justin Bieber. It's my go-to song, I know all the words and used to sing it with my mum. The first ten seconds were brutal but when I got up there I felt quite confident. 

Q: What makes Norwich so special?

A: It's part of my DNA really. I've been here since I was a kid. I've had the ups and the downs and hopefully we are on the verge on another up. Being from here makes it so special to me.

