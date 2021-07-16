New YouTube channel set to launch starring City ace

Video

Norwich City star Todd Cantwell will feature in the launch episode of a new YouTube channel Beyond the Ball. - Credit: Beyond the Ball

A brand-new YouTube Channel ‘Beyond The Ball’ - by Basher Watts and Jordan Cantwell - launches on Sunday at 5pm - with the Dereham Deco himself, Todd Cantwell, the first interview subject.

The Premier League superstar will be the first of many player interviews for the channel and will give the opportunity for all fans to get to know more about Cantwell, off the pitch. The episode was filmed during the off season as they jetted out to Portugal to celebrate the Canaries' unbelievable Championship winning season.

The first episode of the three-part series featured around Norwich’s winger includes a number of fan questions as the pair get down to what has made Todd the player and person he is today. There are also a number of light-hearted clips portraying what they got up to on their week away in Portugal, including jet-skiing, promotion celebrations and also looks into the training schedule which is needed even during the off-season.

Cantwell talks in depth in the first episode about a number of topics, including his loan spell in Holland at the age of just 20 as well as his close and honest relationship with City boss, Daniel Farke.

The stunning backdrop of the beautiful Algarve makes for pleasant viewing as the fans will start to see the other side of the Norwich superstar who also talks about the challenges he faced at the start of last season with the transfer speculation surrounding him and how he overcame that to help the Canaries return to the promised land of the Premier League.

As the Canaries start to gear up for the upcoming Premier League season this episode is not one to be missed as well as there is a chance in the video to win a signed match-worn Cantwell shirt and match-worn boots too and all details of how these can be won are included within the video.

This is not one to be missed on Sunday evening so make sure you are tuned in to Beyond The Ball on YouTube at 5pm to get the exclusive first episode of the three-part series based on the Dereham Deco. Follow the page on Instagram for the latest competition and content @BeyondTheBallYT