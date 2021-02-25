Cantwell opens up on his Norwich City future

Video

Published: 10:05 AM February 25, 2021 Updated: 10:50 AM February 25, 2021

Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell wants to help the club sustain itself in the Premier League. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Todd Cantwell has revealed his ambition to help Norwich City establish themselves in the Premier League despite speculation linking him with a move away from Carrow Road this summer.

The Dereham-born midfielder has been tipped with a move to Premier League highflyers Leicester and Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur as his contract enters the final 12 months in June, although City do possess an option to extend that by a further year.

Cantwell was criticised by his head coach Daniel Farke earlier this season after being left out of the matchday squad for their trip to Bournemouth in September.

The 22-year-old has admitted it was a difficult few months for him personally but thinks that he has learned to deal with constant speculation.

“I’m a football fan, so if I wasn’t in the position that I was in, I would be like any other fan," Cantwell admits.

"I love it. Last year, playing in the Premier League and scoring against these teams and playing the way I was, it wasn’t a surprise but it was mind-blowing to realise the impact you have and the publicity you gain so quickly.

“Sometimes it can be a bit overwhelming. It is very easy to be distracted when you see your name being linked with these teams but it’s something you can learn by going through it. I have it in the bank now.”

Cantwell has been one of the Canaries' standout performers in recent weeks and has watched his former team-mates and friends Jamal Lewis and Ben Godfrey gain moves back to the Premier League.

Cantwell has impressed for the Canaries in recent weeks. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Despite that, the creative midfielder won't be pushing for a move this summer and has expressed his desire to help City return to the top flight.

"I think it’s fair for any individual to say that they want to play at the highest level and I believe in patience and timing.

“Things have to be right. It was important for me to accept (relegation), understand and move on. The disappointment of going down was all new to me," City's academy graduate told TalkSport.

“There was a really big part of me that wanted to help the club get back there and to try and sustain being there because I’ve been a ballboy when they were in the Premier League and then I was part of a team that got us there.

“I don’t want to leave on any sad terms. If ever I was to leave, I’d like it to be on a good term and in a good place. Everything happens for a reason.”