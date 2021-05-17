How Todd Cantwell learned to ignore online abuse to achieve happiness

Video

Published: 11:49 AM May 17, 2021 Updated: 12:36 PM May 17, 2021

Todd Cantwell has found online abuse hard to deal with, but believes he has learned to deal with it. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daily abuse on social media has become the norm for Norwich City star Todd Cantwell, but the Dereham born midfielder has learned to block it out.

The 23-year-old has struggled with abuse on social media since he broke into the Canaries' first-team set-up during their title-winning campaign back in 2019, but now seems to have learned to ignore the negative noise from trolls online.

In more recent times, the creative midfielder has used his platform to raise awareness for causes like animal welfare and cleaning up the oceans rather than dwelling on the hate some throw in his direction.

Football clubs, media and supporters partook in a social media boycott last month, but City's star has revealed he still receives abuse online every day. Despite being in a position where online abuse doesn't affect him in the same way, more needs to be done to sanction those behind the hateful messages.

"I think I get it daily, to be honest. (I get) constant messages. I'm at the point now where a message from someone that is trying to undermine and insult you. It says a lot about them so a response isn't needed in that sense.

"The point I'm at now is like a black wall. It doesn't ever get through. Someone can say the nastiest thing in the world and it wouldn't bother me at all.

"I've obviously gone through experiences where it has bothered me before, you don't just get to that point. Two years ago when I broke through into the first-team off the back of games that were difficult, I received a lot of stick and in the Premier League you're open to a lot more people who think it is alright.

"These sort of people don't have anything better to do and that makes them the sad people."

Cantwell has been a major protagonist in City's success this season and is developing into a real talent.

Off the pitch, City's attacking midfielder has faced unfounded criticism based on his clothing choices, the colour of his boots and his hairstyle. Cantwell is now comfortable enough with himself to ignore those attempting to offend him via his various social media channels.

Cantwell's performances have contained maturity this season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"Rightly or wrongly, I do as I please with respect," Cantwell told the Challenging Stereotypes Podcast.

"It's your life, you have to be comfortable in yourself, with what you're putting out and I'm a firm believer that you can display how you feel by what you wear and how you look. I think you're completely free to do that no matter who you are or what you believe in. You should be allowed to do that without being judged.

"I'm at the point now where I am so comfortable and happy with what I've achieved and done that it doesn't bother me in the slightest that someone might say he's done a cartwheel through lost property as Ben Gibson said recently even though I know he was only joking. Some people can be nasty with it."