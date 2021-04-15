'We want to correct what happened' - City ace on top-flight aims

Video

Published: 10:12 AM April 15, 2021

Todd Cantwell is hoping a Premier League return will provide Norwich City's squad with an opportunity to correct their disappointing relegation last season.

The Canaries are just two points away from confirming their top-flight return and have an opportunity to seal their promotion with a victory over Bournemouth at Carrow Road this weekend. Cantwell has been a major protagonist in their push for an instant Premier League return.

City's academy graduate was visibly emotional after their relegation last season, and the 23-year-old sat on the turf at Carrow Road reflecting on their relegation after their loss to Brighton.

Despite admitting he struggled to cope with the speculation last summer, the Dereham born midfielder has been in sparkling form since the turn of the year.

Speaking about his side's imminent return to the top table of English football, Cantwell believes they head into the top-flight with more experience of how to stay there.

"We started well. We didn't have an abundance of experience, so it was never going to be straightforward," said Cantwell on City's top-flight campaign last season.

"There weren't many players in that changing room who had played in the Premier League before. We had a very young back four and young attacking players. I tried to enjoy every minute.

"I dreamed of playing in the best league in the world, in my opinion, and to get there with my local team was incredible, really.

"We've got that experience now that we didn't have before. We want to go up and correct what happened last season.

"That's the feeling for most of us - it's definitely my feeling. I expressed recently that I had a very salty feeling about going down last season. I don't think anyone wanted to be part of that.

"To bring the club back to the Premier League, where I think it belongs, and put things right will be perfect," the 23-year-old told Sky Sports.

City's promotion would be confirmed earlier in the day if Brentford and Swansea both drop points in their respective lunchtime kick-offs, before City host the in-form Cherries in NR1 on Saturday evening.

Despite City's first-team squad soaking up much of the praise for their imminent achievement, Cantwell was keen to praise the unsung heroes at Colney and Carrow Road who support the team.

Cantwell hs been one of the major protagonists in City's push for promotion. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"It will be a more satisfying experience because we got relegated last year," said Cantwell.

"I don't think many teams would have reacted the way we have, and in the manner we've done it, too.

"It's not just the players - it's the management and staff. It strips right back even to the groundsman. Everyone brought their standards back up to where they should be.

"We wanted to prove a point that we would be the best team in this division and that hopefully we'd win the league.

"We've been top of the table for a long time now. It's been hard being the team every opponent gets up for when they play us, because other teams give a little bit more to beat you.

"We will watch teams in advance on clips and then on the day they will come with a completely different idea and plan.

"It's been a credit to the players and staff that we've adapted."