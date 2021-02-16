City star explains kung-fu celebration against Stoke

Published: 5:26 PM February 16, 2021

Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell hopes to showcase a few more of his goal celebrations in the Championship run-in following his kung-fu effort against Stoke City.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring with a fine strike against the Potters before aiming a karate kick at a nearby camera in celebration.

Cantwell hopes it provided extra entertainment for City fans watching at home when they would prefer to be at Carrow Road.

Farke ahead of Cov (A):

“It’s just a celebration that me and my friends have been joking about, so there’s no real depth to it, but I’m always trying to make it as entertaining for the fans who are watching on their screens at home,” he said. “I have a couple up my sleeve, you know what I’m like, but I think the most important thing is to add some more goals and worry about the celebrations after.”

He added: “Without fans being there, fans are feeling the pain of not being there but, believe me, the players are as well. When you score a goal, it feels so much different to how it did when there were fans in the stadium.

“It’s nice to be able to interact with where I know the fans would be, hence why I went to the camera.”

Cantwell will be in the starting XI for City’s clash at Coventry this evening where he expects a tricky contest despite the Sky Blues’ lowly position.

“They’re a very well organised team and try to play football as well,” Cantwell told the official Norwich City website. “It will be an interesting game and if we bring our A game I’m hoping we should have enough to beat them, obviously.

“If we match their intensity and can kick on from our great result on Saturday, we should be in a really good place going into the game.

“It’s a patience thing as well. We can win a game in the first 20 minutes or the last two minutes. In the end, we’ve still won the game either way.

“Although for fans and probably us as well it would be nice to put some games away earlier, we have to remain patient and remember that we can win the game in the last minute.

“It will be a tough affair but we’re definitely looking forward to it.”

Cantwell is hoping Norwich can stamp their authority on the Championship once again after their win against Stoke brought an end to a sticky spell.

“There’s no room [for complacency] at all,” he said. “Everyone can see the results that happen and shock you in the Championship. I’d like to think that we can stay clear of that and confirm our authority over the league and what we’re trying to achieve.

“It’s no secret what we’re trying to achieve. If you look at it factually, we should definitely go there and try to win the game.

“It’s not as black and white as that and if it was, I think everyone would be top of the league!

“We can’t afford to think at any point of any game that, because of position or form, it will be easy because it won’t.”