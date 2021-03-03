'Quality' City loanee 'unlucky with injuries' during Rovers spell, says Johnson

Video

Published: 2:08 PM March 3, 2021

Bradley Johnson has described Norwich City loanee Tom Trybull as unlucky during his loan stint with Blackburn Rovers, with injuries hampering the German's progression at Ewood Park.

Trybull joined Tony Mowbray's side on loan during the summer after being one of three City stars informed they were surplus to requirements after the Canaries' relegation from the Premier League.

The 27-year-old has made 17 appearances for Rovers this season, and made his first start since returning from a back injury during Tuesday's defeat to play-off chasing Reading.

Speaking about his thoughts on City's midfielder, Johnson said: "He's been unlucky with injuries, really. I've been with him a lot during the last few weeks.

"He's a funny man, Tom. He's very serious, very quiet. I'm not sure he gets our banter but he's a good guy and I get on with him well. He's back in the team now. He's a good player. He gets us playing and we know he has quality."

Johnson made 155 appearances for City during a period that saw him become a fans favourite before being controversially sold to Derby County on transfer deadline day back in 2015.

The midfielder detailed the reasons behind his exit to the PinkUn last year and spoke to Talk Norwich City about his City career in depth, taking questions from supporters and reiterating how highly he regards the club despite his frustration over the exit.

One rumour that Johnson was keen to dispell was an apparent conflict with former striker Lewis Grabban over their personal lives. Something City fans goaded the current Nottingham Forest player on his various returns to Carrow Road since his exit.

Bradley Johnson is a Norwich City favourite. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"I still speak to Lewis Grabban. I'm really good friends with him so it makes me laugh when I hear about all these rumours.

"No, it's not true. I was sat with Lewis last week when we played Forest. He laughs about it as well. I don't know where that rumour came from. I'm sorry if that burst anyone's bubble. You can carrying on chanting it, he's doesn't mind it!"

City's former midfielder was also asked about Paul Lambert's deaprture from Ipswich Town earlier this week, and admitted he was surprised to see his former manager enter the Portman Road dugout back in 2018.

"No one can knock him for what he did at Norwich. Getting the club from League One to the Premier League was an unbelievable achievement.

"I was very surprised when he went to the dark side and managed them. But he was out of a job and he saw an opportunity to get back into the game. Maybe he went there and has done what he's done on purpose," Johnson joked.