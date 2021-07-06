Top-flight years: Cup magic but it's the end of the road for Stringer

Published: 12:00 PM July 6, 2021

An FA Cup semi-final and a place in the last eight of the League Cup but Norwich City’s league campaign proved hard going in 1991/92. Mark Armstrong reports

The story of the season

The league season started well as despite, going 2-0 down on the opening day of the season at home to Sheffield United, a Robert Fleck brace rescued a point. They followed this up with a victory at Loftus Road as a fine volley by Dale Gordon opened the scoring before Rob Newman notched in the second half. Newman followed this up with the equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Oldham.

City’s first defeat of the season came at home to Tottenham as Lineker’s fine first half-header separated the two sides.

NCFC v Aston Villa (2-1) on 1st January 1992.

The first serious setback came at Manchester United when Norwich were easily beaten 3-0 – a match notable for the fact a 17-year-old Ryan Giggs scored the hosts’ third of the afternoon.

City’s campaign ebbed and flowed – perhaps their performance of the season saw them hammer Liverpool 3-0 at home in February. Robert Fleck was at his best on an afternoon when it all came together for the Canaries. Colin Woodthorpe opened the scoring before the Scot took centre stage. He capitalised on a poor back pass by Mark Wright to fire home before rolling the ball past Bruce Grobbelaar to make it 3-0.

This was undoubtedly the high point of the campaign – they would win twice more in the remaining 13 league matches and would go on to finish 18th out of the 22 top-flight teams.

Cup magic

Whilst the league season was nothing to get excited about, City’s cup campaigns certainly were.

City were drawn at home for their first three cup ties in the FA Cup and took full advantage – seeing off Barnsley, Millwall and Notts County at Carrow Road.

NCFC v Southampton on 18 March 1992.

They were then handed a tricky quarter-final at Southampton but came away with a 0-0 draw and the drama really got going in the replay. Neil Ruddock opened the scoring against the run of play but Rob Newman restored parity with a fine half-volley in the second half.

The Saints then completely lost their discipline as both Matt Le Tissier and Barry Horne saw red and City made their numerical advantage count as Jeremy Goss’ miscued half-volley was redirected beautifully goalwards by Sutton for the winner.

However, the joy wasn’t to last as City fell victim to a ‘giant-killing’ in the semi-final as Second Division Sunderland beat the Canaries 1-0 at Hillsborough thanks to John Byrne’s first half header.

City also made it to the quarter-finals of the League Cup thanks to wins over Charlton, Brentford and West Ham but they lost 2-1 to Tottenham in the last eight as goals from Gary Lineker and Paul Walsh downed Stringer’s men.

End of the road for Stringer...

This campaign proved to be Stringer’s last as manager as he offered his resignation before the last game of the season against champions, Leeds.

In Stringer’s chapter in Tales from the City, he detailed how he knew his time was up.

“I knew it was time to step down. I think the players get too used to a particular manager saying the same things, and they needed a bit of a change.

“I went to see the chairman and said, ‘I’m going to resign at the end of the season.’ We’d had a bad League season, but we made ourselves safe, so I went to him before the final game and told him the team needed to hear a new voice.

NCFC 3 v Coventry 2. November 23rd 1991

“Mr Chase tried to persuade me not to go. He wanted me to stay. But I had made my mind up. He called a press conference for the next day, but said that, at any time right until the conference started, I could change my mind.

“I didn’t. I had worked hard at a very stressful job and had given everything to the club and what was important to me was that it had not ended in failure. When I said, ‘I’m resigning’, I felt such a sense of relief. It was like someone taking a weight off the top of my head.”