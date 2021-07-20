Top-flight years: Wolf lacks bite as City go down

Published: 12:00 PM July 20, 2021

Frustration for Chris Hughton as Norwich go down at home to West Brom in what proved to be his final game in charge - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A record signing and a good first season under new management ended up meaning very little for Norwich City in 2013-14 - CHRIS LAKEY turns back the clock

Managers

Chris Hughton/Neil Adams

Having done so well the previous campaign, it was all change for that difficult second season at the helm for Chris Hughton. It was, at best, an erratic season under Hughton, which ended in April when a home defeat to West Brom – their fifth in the last eight matches - left City one place and five points clear of the drop zone.

It didn’t help that Hughton had spent £20m on players, including record signing Ricky van Wolfswinkel and Gary Hooper.

Neil Adams before the game at Fulham - the first of his five games in charge following the exit of Chris Hughton - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Neil Adams, a veteran of more than 200 games, took over, charged with keeping City in the top flight.

“These final five games will be a huge test for us, and everyone must step up to the mark. But with the full backing of these magnificent Norwich supporters we will have every chance of achieving our objective,” he said.

Sadly, City won just one point, in a goalless draw at Chelsea... it didn’t help that their other opponents included bogey team Fulham, Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Robert Snodgrass - Norwich City player of the season and joint top goalscorer - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Player of the season

Robert Snodgrass

A total of 29 starts and six goals clinched the Barry Butler Memorial Trophy – but as so often seems to be the way, he departed in the summer, for Hull City.

Leading scorers

Robert Snodgrass and Gary Hooper

Six goals apiece tells pretty much the story – City were lightweight up front, their tally of 28 goals in 38 games by far the worst in the league. Only once did either player score in consecutive games.

Highlights

There were very few – probably a 1-0 home win over Tottenham, who were chasing a top-four place, in February, Robert Snodgrass scoring the only goal of the game.

False dawn - Ricky Van Wolfswinkel celebrates his debut goal against Everton. There were to be no more... - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Low points

Ricky van Wolfswinklel

Signed for a club record fee of around £8.5m, the Dutchman scored on his debut, a 2-2 draw at home to Everton on the opening day of the season – but that was it for the entire campaign and remained the only league goal of his Norwich career. Brought in amongst great fanfare, he was a flop – the wrong player in the wrong place at the wrong time.



