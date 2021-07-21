Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Top-flight years: Was Johnson exit the catalyst for City relegation?

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 12:00 PM July 21, 2021   
Bradley Johnson of Norwich and Oriol Romeu of Southampton

Bradley Johnson in action during his final Norwich City appearance - against Southampton - before a surprise move to Derby - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's 2015-16 campaign turned out to be one of those yo-yo seasons - CHRIS LAKEY takes a look  

Norwich Manager Alex Neil during the Barclays Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London,

Frustration for Norwich boss Alex Neil - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Manager  

Alex Neil 

Football club managers have to make big decisions – but did Alex Neil get it wrong when, on September 1, he allowed Bradley Johnson to leave for Derby County?

The midfielder had played a huge role in getting City promoted to the top flight; his performance in the play-off final win over Middlesbrough majestic. It was all acknowledged with the Player of the Season trophy. He’d already played in City’s opening four games of the new Premier League season, three as a sub, but his exit was a shock.

He later recalled: ““I was sitting at home and I got a phone call from my agent saying that clubs had been bidding for me and there had been a bid accepted. I was thinking ‘really?’. That was a night before deadline day, so I went in and spoke to the manager and everyone else but I think, in all fairness and respect to Alex Neil, it was out of his hands a little bit. It was more a decision the club made as a board about getting good money.” The club got £6m. 

Neil had already clashed with striker Lewis Grabban, who was suspended after leaving the club hotel before a Capital One Cup match at Rotherham United, said to be unhappy that Norwich rejecting bids from his former club Bournemouth. 

Most Read

  1. 1 City defensive absences for Lincoln friendly
  2. 2 Farke hails Lees-Melou impact in Lincoln win
  3. 3 Lees-Melou nets winner in training ground friendly against Lincoln
  1. 4 Farke opens up on Buendia Villa sale
  2. 5 City announce Premier League casual home ticket prices
  3. 6 Connor Southwell: The evolution of City's centre back pursuit
  4. 7 Young City striker completes Pompey loan move
  5. 8 City transfer link to Rangers' prospect wide of the mark
  6. 9 Could Norwich City fans have to be double jabbed to watch games?
  7. 10 City striker reveals debt to the Canaries

Grabban got his wish a few months later. Neil cleared out plenty, including Ricky van Wolfswinkel, who was sent out on loan for another season, and Luciano Becchio, finally off-loaded in the January. 

Steven Naismith scored against Liverpool on his debut for Norwich

Steven Naismith celebrates a debut goal against Liverpool - probably as good as it got for the striker - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Incoming players included Steven Naismith, who joined in January 2016 from Everton for big money. He scored on his debut, a 5-4 home defeat by Liverpool, but it did not prove to be money well spent.

Russell Martin of Norwich and Ryan Bennett of Norwich look dejected during the lap of appreciation a

Russell Martin and Ryan Bennett, left, on a lap of appreciation after the game against Watford - the day relegation was confirmed - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Position 

19th - and relegated 

It was the second half of the season – after Christmas, when the damage was done. City had won five and drawn five of their first 19 games. But the second half saw only four wins and two draws – with a horrible run of just two points from nine games from January to March. 

City were relegated to the Championship on day they beat Watford 4-2 at Carrow Road –Sunderland’s 3-0 win over Everton made that inconsequential. 

Jonny Howson of Norwich with the player of the year trophy before the Barclays Premier League match

Jonny Howson with the Player of the Season trophy - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Player of the season 

Jonny Howson 

Three goals in 33 games – his season had ended prematurely because of an injury picked up an injury against Manchester United - until that moment he’d been the only player to feature in every league match. Quality, player, strong and aggressive when he needed to be, but a good passer of the ball too. 

Dieumerci Mbokani of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides equalising goal with Russell Martin of Nor

Top scorer Dieumerci Mbokani celebrates scoring against Liverpool in January 2016 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Top scorer 

Dieumerci Mbokani 

The Congolese striker joined City on loan from Dynamo Kiev at the beginning of the season. “He’s a big, strong number nine. He can take the ball in, he’s mobile and he’s a real threat in the box. We’re hoping all of those things come together for him,” said Neil. Mbokani got off the mark in his third appearance off the bench, against Leicester, then in the following game, which was his first start – a 6-2 defeat at Newcastle. He bagged a brace in the win over Watford in May, which was his last appearances for the club, taking his season total to seven. 

In March, 2016, Mbokani was caught up in a terrorist attack at Brussels International Airport. He was on his way to DR Congo for international duty.  

"We were on the pavement outside the building,” he said. “I was near the taxi rank, my wife was near the buses, some feet from the explosion. 

"It was my wife who saved our lives. I wanted to go in earlier, but she said 'let's wait for [my cousin and De Graafschap player] Nathan Kabasele's girlfriend,' who was taking the same flight. 

"She told me that she was arriving in a minute or two. We miraculously survived.” 

More than 30 people died in attacks at the airport and a metro station. 


Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich City captain Grant Hanley has signed a new contract

Updated

Grant Hanley signs new City deal

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Todd Cantwell made a second half appearance for Norwich City at King's Lynn Town

Updated

Canaries' Q&A - with Paddy Davitt

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Farke on the touchline King's Lynn Town v Norwich

Norwich City chief 'confident' of Aarons stay amid Atletico reports

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Max Aarons in pre-season training with Norwich last week

Who's ready to challenge Atletico Madrid for City ace Max Aarons?

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus