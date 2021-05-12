Published: 4:09 PM May 12, 2021 Updated: 5:19 PM May 12, 2021

Max Aarons lifted the Championship trophy for the second time as a Norwich City player, after Saturday's draw at Barnsley - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Arsenal see Norwich City star Max Aarons as a potential replacement for Hector Bellerin this summer, according to a transfer expert.

The England Under-21 international has secured a Premier League return with the Canaries but it’s believed a bid in the region of £30million from a significantly bigger club could see the right-back move on this summer.

City’s academy product has been linked with a host of clubs since breaking through as an 18-year-old, showing impressive consistency and winning two Championship titles.

Barcelona previously enquired about him and Norwich have admitted that a bid was turned down in January, reportedly from Roma, with the most recent teams linked being Bayern Munich, Everton and West Ham.

Aarons, originally from Milton Keynes, has been linked with Arsenal during January 2020 as well when he was playing in the top flight but the Gunners haven’t really been in the conversation since then.

Fabrizio Romano, a freelance journalist with over 2.5 million Twitter followers due to his transfer insight, works for Sky Sports Italy and the Guardian.

He was discussing his knowledge of Arsenal’s transfer plans in the latest episode of his Here We Go podcast, released earlier today, saying the Londoners are making summer plans with manager Mikel Arteta despite fan unrest with the club’s ownership amid a disappointing season and the attempt to join the European Super League.

Several major media outlets have reported in recent days that a major squad overhaul is planned, with long-serving Spanish right-back Bellerin one of those set to be moved on, with the 26-year-old having made close to 250 appearances since initially joining from Barcelona at academy level.

“One-hundred per cent they will sign a new right-back, I have spoken many times about the new right-back,” said Romano.

“Lamptey (Brighton) is no longer a target and Hakimi (Inter Milan) is really, really difficult. Max Aarons is one of the names in the list but it’s a long list.”

Brazil international Emerson is another option mentioned, although Romano explains that is complicated by a shared ownership deal between Real Betis and Barcelona, which has seen him playing for Betis for the past two seasons.

He continues: “Max Aarons is so appreciated, let’s see what Arsenal decide because we also know that Norwich and Everton were in talks and it’s getting really complicated and other clubs are joining the race.”

Arsenal are still planning together with Arteta: Hector Bellerin has huge chances to leave the club in the summer, confirmed. Arsenal will sign a new right back. ⚪️🔴 #AFC



Lucas Torreira is expected to leave Arsenal too [no official proposals from Boca as of today]. 🇺🇾 https://t.co/joGhyaqC5E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2021

The 21-year-old's agent is Darren Dein, the son of former Arsenal vice-chairman and co-owner David Dein.

City’s joint majority shareholder Delia Smith spoke earlier this year about the club’s philosophy of developing young talent as a self-sufficient club, with players such as James Maddison and Ben Godfrey moving on to Leicester and Everton respectively for big fees.

Speaking at the Financial Times Business of Football summit, Smith said: "He is going to be one of the top footballers and it won't be at Norwich.

"He knows that, we know that. But we didn't have any problem with Max or his parents on this particular occasion and this particular deal.

“Obviously, we will lose him, but that is part of our plan."

Aarons has 11 caps for the England U21s and has already made 130 senior club appearances, missing just one Championship match this season.

His attacking forays have seen him build an influential understanding with City’s star player Emi Buendia, with two goals and two assists this season, also winning two penalties and forcing an own goal.

He made 61 key passes, ranking him 16th in the Championship despite being a right-back, with the majority of those ranked above him for that statistic being creative midfielders.

Max Aarons in Premier League action for Norwich during a 4-0 defeat at Arsenal last season - Credit: Focus Images Ltd

Arsenal are currently ninth and would need to win all three of their remaining games to be in with a chance of Europa League qualification, having just missed out on a place in this year's final after semi-final defeat to Villarreal.

Bellerin has made 34 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners this season but has been on the bench regularly recently, with Calum Chambers sometimes preferred at right-back by Arteta, who has generally played as a centre-back in recent years but has had injury problems.

If Norwich were to receive a bid that tempts them to sell this summer, a replacement would be needed, with Sam Byram having not played for a over a year due to injury and 19-year-old Bali Mumba having limited experience.