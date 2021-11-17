Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Triple boost for Saints as former City winger returns

David Freezer

Published: 10:56 AM November 17, 2021
Nathan Redmond of Southampton scores his sides 3rd goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Ro

Nathan Redmond scored the final goal as Southampton won 3-0 at Carrow Road in June 2020

Southampton appear to have been given a triple fitness boost ahead of their trip to Norfolk for Dean Smith's first game in charge of Norwich City on Saturday.

Former Canaries winger Nathan Redmond is one of three players pictured back in training earlier this week, having missed the 1-0 home win over Aston Villa prior to the international break after testing positive for Covid-19.

Impressive 19-year-old right-back Valentino Livramento, signed from Chelsea this summer, has started every Premier League game of the season so far but pulled out of the England Under-21 squad due to an unspecified injury issue.

Chelsea loan striker Armando Broja has scored four goals in nine games and returned from an ankle issue as a late substitute against Villa but didn't join up with the Albania squad.

All three were pictured in a training video posted on Twitter by the Saints, although captain James Ward-Prowse was not having pulled out of the England squad due to illness. Defender Jack Stephens has also had hamstring and knee problems recently.

Redmond surpassed 200 appearances for the south coast club during the early stages of the season, having signed from Norwich in a deal reportedly worth around £11million following City's top-flight relegation of 2016.

The speedy winger was signed by Chris Hughton from the manager's former club Birmingham in the summer of 2013 and went on to score 13 goals in 123 matches, enduring two Premier League relegations but scoring crucial play-off goals against Ipswich and Middlesbrough during the promotion of 2015 under Alex Neil.

He has faced City on four occasions since leaving, twice as a substitute in the FA Cup in January 2017 and starting both a 2-1 home win and a 3-0 victory at Norwich during 2019-20, scoring the final goal during that behind-closed-doors encounter.

Redmond contributed four goals and four assists during 33 games as the Saints finished 15th and 15 points clear of the bottom three under Ralph Hasenhuttl last season.

Nathan Redmond of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship Play

Nathan Redmond celebrates scoring for Norwich City during the 2015 Championship play-off final at Wembley - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd 

He has started regularly this season, with two assists to his name from nine Premier League appearances,with Saints 13th after three wins and a draw from their last four games.

NCFC EXTRA: World Cup disappointment for Norwich City duo

Norwich City vs Southampton

