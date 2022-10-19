Ian Clarke: Week that proved how deep troubles are at Norwich City

Opinion

Remember the old saying "a week is a long time in politics"?

With all of the chaos and rapid changes in the heart of government at the moment, it can probably be tweaked to "an hour is a long time".

The current occupant of Number 10 Downing Street may have a few issues going through her mind at the moment.

And I'm sure being the Norwich City fan that she says she is, the increasing malaise at Carrow Road will be playing on Ms Truss' mind along with Tory plots, u-turns and soaring inflation.

The boos at the final whistle after that depressingly awful defeat to Luton on Tuesday night were as loud as I can remember for some time.





Had so many City fans not decided to make their way to the exits some minutes before the end, the chorus of disquiet would have been considerably louder.

The culmination of the third defeat on the trot, a dreadfully insipid performance and frustration at poor refereeing were a lethal cocktail for negativity.

The "Smith Out" calls have been ramped up from a handful of supporters who have disliked him from the day he walked through the door to a sizeable cross section on our message boards, Twitter and Canary Call.

I am very uneasy at the current direction of travel for the Canaries.

Yes, the team is still fifth in the Championship table and a win over the Hatters would have seen them return to the top.

It's not long since those six wins on the spin and the nine-game unbeaten run.

But there's no doubt that this run of losses has been coming.

Performances have generally been underwhelming. While the atmosphere in the away ends as the Canaries head out on their travels has been excellent, the comparison in NR1 has been in stark contrast.

Such is the ridiculous tightness of the Championship, City are just four points ahead of 14th.

And as a dark cloud currently hangs over the nation's finances, the club's annual accounts released this week hardly injects supporters with joy.

The record loss - during a season when the club picked up a cool £100m from broadcast revenue - is hugely concerning.

Borrowing is nearing £50m to fill the hole and the prospect of what will happen if Smith's men miss out on promotion this season should fill us all with dread.

At some point the financial bubble in football with have to burst.

With the context of what is happening in our country and globally, it is a crazily unsustainable position.

The average wage of people in Norfolk last year was about £28,000.

The City accounts revealed that the average salary at the club was £45,000 a week - yes, that's £2.3m a year.

I know the salaries will have been cut due to relegation and I'm familiar with the argument that footballers have short careers.

And I'm not having a pop at any City lads. It's an issue across the game.

But for a self-funding club to be paying such massive wages is an indication of where we're at.

It just can't go on.

Back to the situation on the pitch and City have six games before the World Cup break.

The next two matches are at second placed Sheffield United on Saturday and at third placed Burnley on Tuesday.

QPR are coming to Carrow Road and the Canaries are travelling to Rotherham - and both of those teams are currently in the top 10.

Last season in the top flight, Norwich didn't beat any side in the top 10 - and that is the case so far again this term.

I'm not yet at the stage of calling for Smith to go and I don't expect the club's top brass are thinking about change.

However, this period leading up to the long break is absolutely crucial to ensure City don't slide further into the mire.

Carrow Road has to be a place where the opposition fears to come and don't expect to take points away.

We can no longer say we're in the early days of Smith's reign. It's almost a year since he started.

In the 2018/19 season City only lost six games. They've already had five defeats so far this campaign.

The time for excuses is over. We need to turn the depressing tide.

OTBC

Beat the first man

I don't very often find myself agreeing with Mick McCarthy - but during the Watford defeat I was getting equally as frustrated as the former Ipswich boss about the quality of Norwich's corners.

There was something quite telling about the way the TV camera panned round to City's set piece coach after the latest corner went straight to their man at the front post and the danger was cleared.

Getting a corner should be a really good opportunity to put pressure on the opposition.

It lifts the crowd and ought to present a goal scoring chance.

So it is so infuriating when the moment is wasted and there's a whole anti climax.

Surely putting the ball right into the mix to trouble the keeper or give a big centre half the chance to get a header on it has to be the right option?

There must be some reason why corners are recorded as key stats in a game - so let's make the most of them.

All about the timing

As we don't subscribe to Sky, I had a decision to make on Saturday about whether to pay the £12 to get a pass to watch the game at Watford.

I decided to part with the cash and invited my Mum round to watch, which she was happy with (well, at least before the game!) and she kindly agreed to pay.

I don't need to spend any more time reflecting on that match and a disappointing Saturday night.

I worked on Sunday and as I sat down to eat my tea, I realised we had a 24-hour pass for Sky and that the Liverpool-Manchester City match was on.

I flicked it on and was treated to some really intense action, culminating with Mo Salah's goal with just about a quarter of an hour to go.

I then looked forward to the exciting finale. But suddenly a message flashed up on the screen saying "your membership has ended" and the coverage was over.

Yes, I'd gone too early with clicking on before the Watford game.

That will teach me the art of timing!











