Trybull reaches agreement with City to end contract

Breaking

Published: 3:00 PM August 26, 2021

Tom Trybull in Premier League action for Norwich City during 2019-20 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tom Trybull has come to an agreement with Norwich City to end his contract, having spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

The 28-year-old midfielder was due to be out of contract next summer but has reached a mutual agreement with the Canaries, having fallen out of favour after Premier League relegation in 2020.

Trybull follows Marco Stiepermann, Moritz Leitner, Philip Heise and Louis Thompson in reaching a similar conclusion in recent months, with all four then going on to secure deals elsewhere.

Formerly at Werder Bremen and St Pauli, injuries had hampered the former Germany Under-20 international's progress but he had enjoyed a positive year in Holland with Den Haag during 2016-17.

He initially joined Norwich on trial in the summer of 2017 but impressed Daniel Farke and earned a one-year contract, soon becoming established in the City team.

After scoring the winner against Middlesbrough in February 2018 a new contract until 2021 was signed but an ankle injury would keep Trybull out for much of the remainder of that campaign as the Canaries finished in mid-table.

The German made 31 league appearances during 2018-19 though as City won the Championship title, forming a strong midfield partnership with Kenny McLean during an eight-game winning streak which set up that success.

Trybull was one of the many title winners rewarded with new contracts after promotion, signing until 2022, with the club having the option for a further 12 months.

He started 12 games during the first half of the Premier League season but fell out of favour and was on the fringes as Norwich nosedived towards relegation.

His final appearance turned out to be a 4-0 defeat at Arsenal in July 2020, during which he was taken off at half-time.

Alongside Leitner, Josip Drmic and Timm Klose, Trybull was deemed surplus to requirements as City reshaped their squad ahead of another Championship title triumph.

The loan to Blackburn followed and, when fit, Trybull featured fairly regularly as Rovers finished in mid-table but back problems restricted him to 18 starts.