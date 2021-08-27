'He has mastered the English tackle' - Trybull returns to Germany

Published: 11:34 AM August 27, 2021 Updated: 1:47 PM August 27, 2021

Tom Trybull has swiftly sealed a return to Germany following the mutual agreement to bring an early end to his Norwich City contract.

His Canaries exit was announced on Thursday and was followed on Friday morning by confirmation of a one-year deal with Bundesliga 2 club Hannover, with the option for a further year.

The 28-year-old former Werder Bremen and St Pauli midfielder fell out of favour at Norwich following Premier League relegation in 2020 and spent last season on loan in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers.

He follows fellow 2019 Championship title winners Marco Stiepermann and Moritz Leitner in reaching a mutual agreement with the Canaries this summer after falling out of favour, after entering the final 12 months of their deal, as well as fringe left-back Philip Heise.

Leitner has joined Swiss Super League side Zurich but Stiepermann and Heise have returned to Bundesliga 2, with Paderborn and Karlsruher respectively.

Confirming the deal, sporting director Marcus Mann told Hannover's website: "Tom is a player who has always distinguished his strategic skills and his tactical understanding. He has a high level of game intelligence and takes an active part in building up the game.

"In recent years in England, he has mastered the English tackle, so we are very much happy that we were able to win him over for our team."

Trybull scored five goals in 80 games for Norwich between 2017 and 2020, after initially impressing Daniel Farke in a trial spell after a productive year in Holland with Den Haag.

The former Canaries midfielder added: "The time in England was very formative for me and allowed me to grow as a person and player. But now I'm really looking forward to coming home.

"From the very first conversation, contact with Marcus Mann and Jan Zimmermann (head coach) was easy and felt good, so it was clear to me very early on that I really wanted to make the move to 96.

"I remember games in Hanover well when I was on the other side and I know how great it is when the stadium is here is full. I want to help ensure that we can continue to provide many atmospheric games in the future."

Trybull followed the news with an Instagram post, saying his farewells to Norwich fans with some photos of his time as a City player.

He wrote: "After four years with Norwich City our adventure has come to an end. From the first day we came here in 2017 the city and the people made it so easy for us to settle in, they welcomed us with open arms and open hearts.

"Norwich City is a more then a football club, it’s family and they gave us so much over the last few years that we as a family tried to give as much as possible back to this fantastic club and city.

"I loved playing and fighting each and every minute and enjoyed it from the first day on. The last few years made me grow as a player and as a human being, thank you Norwich City.

"I wish the club, supporters and staff members a great future and hopefully the club will stay in the Premier League because like I said always, this is what the club and the people around Norwich deserve.

"Take care, stay healthy and I hope we will see us again."

Hannover's stadium can hold up to 49,000 and had averages attendances of around 29,000 in the second tier but more for big games, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic - and averaged over 38,000 during the club's last Bundesliga season, in 2018-19.

The club had spent 16 of their last 17 seasons in the top tier prior to that relegation but are yet to return, finishing 13th and nine points clear of relegation trouble last season.