Two crucial City Championship clashes moved for TV broadcast

Mark Armstrong

Published: 2:01 PM February 22, 2021   
Emiliano Marcondes of Brentford and Kenny McLean of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship

Norwich City’s upcoming Championship fixtures against Brentford and Sheffield Wednesday have been selected for broadcast on Sky Sports. 

City’s clash against promotion rivals Brentford will still take place on Wednesday, March 3 but at the earlier time of 5.30pm. It will be shown on Sky Sports Arena but will also be available for fans to watch on iFollow. 

The Canaries’ trip to Sheffield Wednesday will now take place on Sunday, March 14 at 12.15pm. It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and therefore won’t be available through the iFollow platform. Fans will be able to watch the game live though through a Now TV pass. 

Tuesday’s Championship match against Birmingham (7pm ko) will be live via the red button on Sky Sports whilst Sunday’s clash at Wycombe (12pm ko) will be on Sky Sports Main Event and unavailable through iFollow. 

