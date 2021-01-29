City youngster using lofty ambitions as fuel to further his development

Published: 9:34 AM January 29, 2021

Tyrese Omotoye wants to reach the top of the game. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It's been a surreal few months for Norwich City youngster Tyrese Omotoye, from playing for the Canaries' first-team to joining League One outfit Swindon Town on loan.

Merely a few months ago, the striker was spearheading the attack for David Wright's U23s side and now he is embroiled in a relegation dogfight as he hopes to provide the goals to help the Robins survive.

Despite only being 18-years-old, Omotoye has taken it all in his stride. City boss Daniel Farke praised him after he signed a new four-year deal on Christmas Eve, describing him as possessing 'lots of potential'.

Injuries provided Omotoye with an opportunity in Norfolk, one that arrived quicker than both he and the club had anticipated.

What the teenager doesn't lack is confidence, and he is using his ambitions to reach the upper echelons of the game as fuel to further his development.

“Firstly, I think I’m quite a self-confident person anyway. Secondly, being in and around the first team at Norwich and training with them has shown me players at the highest level.

“I think that’s helped me develop as a person and it’s helped me to embrace the bigger challenges I’ll face," the youngster told the Swindon Advertiser.

“I’ve seen what it’s like to be in a winning environment every day. As a player, I want to be the best so I’m going to strive to do that.

“I want to win a Champions League and be the best in the world.”

Despite making his career plans very clear, Omotoye has not lost sight on what aspects of his game needs to be improved in the short-term during his spell at the County Ground. The youngster made his debut for the club during their 2-0 midweek defeat to Plymouth Argyle.

Swindon Town boss John Sheridan is hoping Tyrese Omotoye can score the goals to keep his side in League One. - Credit: PA

Strikers can often set targets when it comes to goal returns but Omotoye is just hoping he can contribute to good performances for John Sheridan's strugglers.

“I need to get better, and putting a number on it is tough.

“For me, I just want to make sure I score important goals and make sure I help the team whether it is through goals or assists.

“Obviously, I want to score goals, but I like to take it game by game. The goal is to score in every game, but we’ll see.”