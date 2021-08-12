VIDEO: 'He knew Tzolis' - Winger a long-term target for City chief

Opinion

Published: 9:59 AM August 12, 2021

Norwich City have completed the signing of winger Christos Tzolis ahead of Saturday's clash with Liverpool – a player that sporting director Stuart Webber has been aware of for a long time.

Canaries fans were finally given confirmation of the 19-year-old Greece international’s much-anticipated arrival this morning ahead of the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Tzolis enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at PAOK and said his goodbyes as he was photographed at the airport in Thessalonica on Tuesday, boarding a flight to England to seal his City switch.

It’s understood the Greek talent could even be in contention to feature during Saturday’s game, as he has had both doses of his Covid-19 vaccination and can get straight into training.

While supporters have been waiting since news broke on Monday night of a deal being agreed with PAOK, the wait has been longer for Webber, who was previously head of academy recruitment at Liverpool before rising to senior roles at Huddersfield and Norwich.

Giannis Chorianopoulos, editor-in-chief of Greek newspaper Sportime, explained: “Christos made his appearances with the Greek national team at the time that he made his great appearances with PAOK, especially in the Champions League qualification, he was really good – against Besiktas he was unbelievable.

“But Norwich didn’t scout him just like that, he was part of Stuart Webber’s plans and I think he has known about Tzolis even when he was at Liverpool.

“Tzolis trained with the Liverpool academy and before that, when he was 10 or 11 years old, he was playing with PAOK’s academy and Stuart Webber was aware of his talent.

“Also, he spoke with PAOK officials about Tzolis, the transfer couldn’t be made at that time but he knew Tzolis.”

City head coach Daniel Farke also checked out the youngster thoroughly before the Canaries committed to a deal reportedly worth close to £9million initially, potentially rising to around £11m and with a 17.5pc sell-on fee.

“PAOK had a German technical director, Olaf Rebbe (now at Nurenberg), who spoke with Daniel Farke about Tzolis,” Chorianopoulos continued.

“I think Norwich did a really good job not only scouting Christos’ matches and highlights, things like this, but they know everything about Tzolis.

“Not only the way he plays but his personal life, his family, what he did in previous years, because his life can be a movie!

“Six or seven years ago his family moved from Greece to Germany because of the economic crisis, Tzolis was only 13 years old and he tried to play some football in Frankfurt, at amateur clubs there.

“They were slightly strange years for this kid but his family did what was best for him and he played for PAOK – Norwich City knew all about this and this was great for him.”

