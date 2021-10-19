'Stay strong' - United keeper's message to Barden after cancer diagnosis

Published: 10:15 AM October 19, 2021

Daniel Barden will be in goal for Norwich City's FA Cup third round tie against Coventry City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The great and the good in world football have rallied around Norwich City goalkeeper Dan Barden following his testicular cancer diagnosis.

The Canaries revealed on Monday morning that the 20-year-old, who joined Scottish Premiership club Livingston on a season long loan in the summer, will take a break away from football as he continues a treatment programme.

Manchester United and Spain goalkeeper David De Gea responded to the news on Twitter by saying ‘Stay strong’ whilst the official Tottenham Hotspur account said: “Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur is wishing you the best Dan.”

Stay strong ❤️ https://t.co/YByjJhyRM3 — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) October 18, 2021

Barden’s former club Arsenal also sent a message to say that Barden was in their thoughts before their 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Monday evening.

The Gunners said: “We’re so sorry to hear this Dan, but we know from your time with us that you’ll fight this with everything you’ve got. Everyone at Arsenal sends their best wishes for a speedy recovery. Once a Gooner, always a Gooner. We’re all right behind you.”

Stay strong ❤️ https://t.co/YByjJhyRM3 — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) October 18, 2021

Barden impressed during Norwich City’s Championship title winning triumph last season, after being thrust into emergency service due to illness and injury to Tim Krul and Michael McGovern.

He came off the bench to replace McGovern in a 1-1 home league draw against QPR, and kept a clean sheet in an FA Cup third round win over Coventry City, before making his full league debut in a 2-1 away win at Cardiff.

That first team breakthrough earned him a new City deal, keeping him at Carrow Road until at least 2024, as well as a call up to the Welsh Under-21 set up.

Barden said in a statement on Monday: “I’d like to thank everyone around me for their support. I know that the coming period will be challenging and would ask for privacy for me and my family at this stage. Where possible, I’ll do what I can to update on my progress.

“Thank you once again for the support. See everyone soon.”