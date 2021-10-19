Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

'Stay strong' - United keeper's message to Barden after cancer diagnosis

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 10:15 AM October 19, 2021   
Daniel Barden will be in goal for Norwich City's FA Cup third round tie against Coventry City

Daniel Barden will be in goal for Norwich City's FA Cup third round tie against Coventry City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The great and the good in world football have rallied around Norwich City goalkeeper Dan Barden following his testicular cancer diagnosis. 

The Canaries revealed on Monday morning that the 20-year-old, who joined Scottish Premiership club Livingston on a season long loan in the summer, will take a break away from football as he continues a treatment programme. 

Manchester United and Spain goalkeeper David De Gea responded to the news on Twitter by saying ‘Stay strong’ whilst the official Tottenham Hotspur account said: “Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur is wishing you the best Dan.” 

Barden’s former club Arsenal also sent a message to say that Barden was in their thoughts before their 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Monday evening. 

The Gunners said: “We’re so sorry to hear this Dan, but we know from your time with us that you’ll fight this with everything you’ve got. Everyone at Arsenal sends their best wishes for a speedy recovery. Once a Gooner, always a Gooner. We’re all right behind you.” 

Barden impressed during Norwich City’s Championship title winning triumph last season, after being thrust into emergency service due to illness and injury to Tim Krul and Michael McGovern.  

He came off the bench to replace McGovern in a 1-1 home league draw against QPR, and kept a clean sheet in an FA Cup third round win over Coventry City, before making his full league debut in a 2-1 away win at Cardiff.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Farke responds to Gilmour and Williams game time criticism
  2. 2 City announce fixture changes
  3. 3 'I'd love Norwich at home' - Ipswich boss sets sight on FA Cup clash with City
  1. 4 Ex-City winger signs for Bournemouth
  2. 5 City keeper diagnosed with testicular cancer
  3. 6 Farke's challenge for Cantwell
  4. 7 Six things you might have missed after City's draw with Brighton
  5. 8 Ex-Premier League referee sides with Bankes over Maupay flashpoint
  6. 9 'That's what you want' - Aarons relishing new City role
  7. 10 City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell

That first team breakthrough earned him a new City deal, keeping him at Carrow Road until at least 2024, as well as a call up to the Welsh Under-21 set up. 

Barden said in a statement on Monday: “I’d like to thank everyone around me for their support. I know that the coming period will be challenging and would ask for privacy for me and my family at this stage. Where possible, I’ll do what I can to update on my progress. 

“Thank you once again for the support. See everyone soon.” 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich City wide player Onel Hernandez joined Middlesbrough on a season long loan

Video

'A gem. A manager's dream' - Onel in Warnock's good books

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Tim Krul pushes Leandro Trossard's volley onto the bar in Norwich City's 0-0 draw against Brighton

Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion | Opinion

Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 0-0 draw against Brighton

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki tries to chip Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez in Norwich City's 0-0 Premier League draw at Carrow Road

Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion | Opinion

Paddy Davitt verdict: Farke and his roll of the dice at City

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Brighton boss Graham Potter felt Norwich City deserved a Premier League point

Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion | Video

City earn respect from Seagulls' chief Potter

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon