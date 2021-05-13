David Hannant: The unofficial alternative end of season awards

Published: 6:00 AM May 13, 2021

Emi Buendia was presented with his Player of the Season award by Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

So we've come to the end of another season - and what a season it was.

You know a campaign is a good one when the biggest disappointment was not finishing the season on 100 points.

Goalscorer in chief Teemu Pukki alongside magician Emi Buendia. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

You also know it's been a particularly extraordinary one when your striker scores almost 30 goals and doesn't make the top three in the end of season awards.

Clearly, Emi Buendia was a deserving winner of the Barry Butler Memorial Trophy - I'm struggling to think of one individual player who has had as much of an individual impact on a single season, well, ever. However, the two positions behind him could have almost been anybody - that's how many stand-out performers we've had this campaign.

There are so many arguments for so many players to have made the top three and yet so few arguments against Grant Hanley and Olly Skipp.

So in the spirit of making sure every player gets the plaudits they deserve, I have devised this 100pc unofficial, alternative set of end of season awards. So with no further ado, drumroll, please.

The Unsung Hero Award - Kenny McLean

Kenny McLean of Norwich and the Norwich players celebrate outside the ground with the gathered fans. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

So many players could have walked away with this one, but for me, The Mayor is the one.

The midfield engine room of McLean and Skipp turned into one of the best central partnerships in some time and either could've walked away with this one - were it not for the rightful praise being heaped on the Spurs loanee.

Both have proven vital, but rightly or wrongly, Skipp emerged with a greater deal of praise. But take Kenny out of the team and you'll sure as heck notice it.

The Yousef Safri Award for an unexpected worldy - Xavi Quintilla

Xavi Quintilla is mobbed by his team mates after a sublime free kick in Norwich City's 4-1 Championship win over Reading - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A late entrant scoops this price.

When City got a free kick in a prime shooting position at 2-1 up against Reading, we all thought it would be another case of Emi Buendia slamming it into the wall, forgetting (as he often does) that scoring direct free kicks is basically the only thing he can't do.

So when Xavi Quintilla rifled a perfect homing missile into the top corner I literally shouted "wow" at my screen. You'd expect it from Mario Vrancic, even Kieran Dowell, but who knew Xavi could do that?!

The One for the Team Award for thankless tasks - Jacob Sorensen

Jacob Sorensen has had a positive debut season at Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Picture this: you're a young player, adapting to football in a new country and your first team debut comes at five minutes notice and in a position you have never played at.

You then go on the play the next dozen or so matches there - and do a fine job at it too.

This is exactly what Jacob Sorensen did. And the aforementioned McLean/Skipp partnership limited his first team options in his preferred position, his contribution can't go unnoticed.

The Badinage Award for comedy moment of the year - Max Airons

Max Aarons smiles for the cameras with a 'Champions 20/21 banner'.

The social media patter of the likes of Jordan Hugill and Kenny McLean did make this one slightly difficult to pick, but it's hard to look past the saga of Max Airons.

As somebody who consistently is mistaken for being called Hammond, I get the frustration of people getting your name wrong.

However, what makes the Aarons/Airons saga so comical is that it took three years and more than 100 appearances for it to come to light. I'm looking forward to learning the next one - perhaps Hugill has a soft g and Hanley is actually a French derivative pronounced "on-lee"?

The Crunch Award for tackle of the year - Emi Buendia

City had to show their battling qualities during their 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Players like Olly Skipp, Grant Hanley and Ben Gibson would expect to be in the running for this one and were I to study the whole season, minute-for-minute, I'm sure I'd find countless examples of goal-saving tackles from all three.

However, the one that leaps out most at was actually a goal-earning one, rather than a goal-saving one.

Not only did Emi Buendia put in the kind of crunching tackle that in normal circumstances would have earned a hearty "OOOFT" from the crowd against Sheffield Wednesday, he got straight up, carried the ball forward and teed up Todd Cantwell for what, for me, was goal of the season - as much for this tackle as for Todd's sumptuous finish.

The Kevin Muscat Award for pantomime villain - Ben Pearson

Dimitris Giannoulis was sent off for this challenge on Ben Pearson in Norwich City's 3-1 Championship defeat to Bournemouth - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It would seem far too easy to give this to Robbie Savage, so I'll instead give him a taste of what he got far too used to in his career - missing out.

Instead, this prestigious award goes to a man who single-handedly ruined what was admittedly by this point a meaningless game.

It would've been great to mark winning promotion with a win and I have no doubt that we would have done until Pearson's shameless skulduggery saw Dimitris Giannoulos sent when he was the one who went in with two feet.

He then spent the rest of the game rolling around like he had been shot and completely ruined the game. Boo.

The Super Sub Award - Mario Vrancic

Mario Vrancic is targeting the Premier League again with Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

An honourable mention goes to Jordan Hugill in this category, but particularly in the earlier stages of the season, nobody could influence a game off the bench more than Mario Vrancic.

The Bosnian, who was unlikely not to get more starts, changed the dynamic of so many games while coming off the bench, both scoring and creating winners around the period the HMS was really starting to gather steam.

Super sub is a title no player really wants, but his contributions in said role were invaluable.

The Jordan Rhodes award for spirit - Jordan Hugill

Payback for Onel Hernandez as he is drenched by Jordan Hugill. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Is there just something about strikers named Jordan that make them hugely endearing?

Jordans Rhodes and Hugill are peas in a pod it seems - both are bubbly characters who took to the thankless task of competing for lone striking berth with Teemu Pukki with huge smiles on their face.

Both clearly know where the goal is, both chipped in and both have earned huge praise from Daniel Farke for their roles off the field.

But the one thing Hugill has over Rhodes? We get to keep him!

The Adam Drury award for reliability - Max Aarons

Norwich City full-back Max Aarons is nominated for the EFL Young Player of the Season award - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Another award for Max Aarons here, but who can really dispute it? Just like Adam Drury always did, Max never really sank anything below a 7.5/10 for his performances and turned up every week without fail.

The same can be said about Olly Skipp, but it is everything off the field that clinched this one for Aarons.

Lesser players would have appeared distracted by bids from Barcelona and Roma and rumours of interest for essentially every big club in the world. Not Max Aarons, who continued to show the razor-sharp focus and reliability Adam Drury will always be remembered for.

The Gary Holt award for having three lungs - Olly Skipp

The clash with Reading could prove to be Spurs loanee Oliver Skipp's last Norwich City appearance at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Throughout the season, Olly Skipp was here, there and every-blooming-where. What a future that lad has.

The youngster didn't look at all a player in his first full season of first team football and at times looked more machine than man.

He did for this team what N'Golo Kante did for the Leicester winning side and just never stopped running. Here's hoping he's allowed back for another year.

Lifetime Achievement - Alex Tettey

Midfield duo Mario Vrancic and Alex Tettey are due to be out of contract this summer - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Much of Alex Tettey's contributions this season were from the touchline, although whenever he was called upon he did not disappoint.

If, as many of us suspect it will be his last year as a Canary, all we can really do is thank him for what a tremendous servant he has been for the past nine years.

It speaks volumes that it has taken a talent as special as Olly Skipp to finally oust him - many before tried and failed.

If he does leave, I would love for him to have a testimonial or friendly game to allow him the proper farewell he derseves.

Overall Player of the Year (non-Argentinian category) - Everybody but Emi Buendia

Norwich City - Championship champions 2020/21. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

As previously mentioned, as terrific as everyone was, Emi Buendia was just extraordinary. In fact, I'd go as far as saying that no individual has ever been more obviously too good for this league than the Argentine, for any club.

So it's fairly well established he was player of the season, but behind him could literally have been anybody.

Tim Krul was a brick wall, Grant Hanley a warrior, Ben Gibson, phenomenal, Olly Skipp always industrious and the criminally underrated Kenny McLean.

Then you have Teemu Pukki, the unstoppable goal machine, Todd Cantwell, who continued to grow in class and the star man Max Aarons.

So let's not split hairs, let's do a Cady Heron (that's right, I'm referencing Mean Girls) and break the prom queen tiara into pieces and share it out - you were all absolute stars.

OTBC



