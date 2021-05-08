Video

Published: 5:12 PM May 8, 2021 Updated: 5:26 PM May 8, 2021

The Norwich players lift EFL Championship trophy at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Oakwell, Barnsley - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's exceptional season came to an end with a 2-2 draw at Barnsley, on an emotional afternoon for the Championship title winners.

It was the final match for long-serving and popular midfielders Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic, both of whom started at Oakwell.

The champions got to lift the trophy after the game, having already sealed first place, as the club records continued to roll in.

City best ever season defensively was confirmed, adding to a record points haul and the best away campaign in Canaries history.

The Tykes made Norwich fight hard for a point on the final day though, with goals from Emi Buendia and substitute Adam Idah needed to equalise twice.

The point left Norwich on a final total of 97 and Barnsley in fifth, setting up a play-off semi-final clash against Swansea.

- You can watch our video verdict above