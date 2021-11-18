VIDEO: New boss oversees first Canaries training session

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith with head of football development Steve Weaver, left, and assistant coach Craig Shakespeare, right, during his first training session at the Lotus Training Centre - Credit: Tim Goode/PA Wire

The new Norwich City regime moved up a gear this morning as head coach Dean Smith oversaw his first training session at the Lotus Training Centre.

Todd Cantwell was involved, having fallen out of favour previously under Daniel Farke, and defenders Grant Hanley and Ozan Kabak also featured.

Teemu Pukki and Mathias Normann weren't involved but both started World Cup qualification for Finland and Norway respectively on Tuesday night.

Max Aarons was training, having come on as a substitute for the England Under-21s in Georgia on Tuesday afternoon. Academy forward Abu Kamara was also training with the first team.

Hanley (groin) and Kabak (glandular fever) both missed international duty having been unavailable for the 2-1 win at Brentford which proved to be the last match of Farke's reign.

City fans will have to wait until Friday morning for Smith's first team news bulletin and to learn who is available for Saturday's visit of Southampton, but skipper Hanley was taking a full part in the warm-up sessions in front of the cameras.

Smith was joined by assistant head coach Craig Shakespeare, who has also arrived following their Aston Villa exit, as well as head of football development Steve Weaver.

Sports scientist Glyn Lewis was leading the fitness work ahead of the tactical work away from the cameras, following Chris Domogalla's departure from the head of performance role alongside Farke. Assistant head coach Eddie Riemer also left, alongside coach and analyst Christopher John.

- You can see Smith taking in his new surroundings at Colney in the video above

