Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

VIDEO: New boss oversees first Canaries training session

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 1:54 PM November 18, 2021
Updated: 2:03 PM November 18, 2021
New Norwich City manager Dean Smith (centre) with head of football development Steve Weaver (left) a

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith with head of football development Steve Weaver, left, and assistant coach Craig Shakespeare, right, during his first training session at the Lotus Training Centre - Credit: Tim Goode/PA Wire

The new Norwich City regime moved up a gear this morning as head coach Dean Smith oversaw his first training session at the Lotus Training Centre.

Todd Cantwell was involved, having fallen out of favour previously under Daniel Farke, and defenders Grant Hanley and Ozan Kabak also featured.

Teemu Pukki and Mathias Normann weren't involved but both started World Cup qualification for Finland and Norway respectively on Tuesday night.

Max Aarons was training, having come on as a substitute for the England Under-21s in Georgia on Tuesday afternoon. Academy forward Abu Kamara was also training with the first team.

Hanley (groin) and Kabak (glandular fever) both missed international duty having been unavailable for the 2-1 win at Brentford which proved to be the last match of Farke's reign.

City fans will have to wait until Friday morning for Smith's first team news bulletin and to learn who is available for Saturday's visit of Southampton, but skipper Hanley was taking a full part in the warm-up sessions in front of the cameras.

Smith was joined by assistant head coach Craig Shakespeare, who has also arrived following their Aston Villa exit, as well as head of football development Steve Weaver.

Most Read

  1. 1 Delia Smith on the 'uphill struggle' of running Norwich City
  2. 2 City boss Smith feels Farke's pain
  3. 3 Smith's glowing praise for Gilmour, Rashica and Cantwell
  1. 4 WATCH: Dean Smith's first City press conference
  2. 5 New York, out of date ham and psychopaths - welcome to Norwich
  3. 6 City chief hoping Cantwell and Gilmour will embrace fresh start
  4. 7 ‘Our values definitely align’ - Canaries chief on why Smith was chosen
  5. 8 Paddy Davitt: Now or never for Gilmour
  6. 9 Triple boost for Saints as former City winger returns
  7. 10 Ex-England striker wants Chelsea loanee to leave City for Leeds

Sports scientist Glyn Lewis was leading the fitness work ahead of the tactical work away from the cameras, following Chris Domogalla's departure from the head of performance role alongside Farke. Assistant head coach Eddie Riemer also left, alongside coach and analyst Christopher John.

- You can see Smith taking in his new surroundings at Colney in the video above

NCFC EXTRA: Saints boss urges his players to ignore Norwich City hype

Norwich City vs Southampton

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Robert Earnshaw is a big fan of Dean Smith's move to Norwich City

Video

Smith will love City move like I did – Earnie

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki has heard good things about new Norwich City boss Dean Smith

Video

Pukki doing his homework on new City boss Smith

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith celebrates with players at the final whistle as they secure their Pre

Ex-City man lifts lid on what players can expect from Dean Smith

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City keeper Tim Krul has made a dash to join up with the Netherlands squad

Video

Krul answers Dutch World Cup SOS

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon