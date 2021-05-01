Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Live

VIDEO VERDICT: City savour the title glory at Carrow Road

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 6:30 PM May 1, 2021    Updated: 6:49 PM May 1, 2021
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke gets a bucket of ice thrown over him by Onel Hernandez of Norwich at

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke gets a bucket of ice thrown over him by Onel Hernandez of Norwich at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 01/05/2021 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Another Carrow Road party was in full swing this evening, as Norwich City celebrated adding the Championship title to their promotion success.

The Canaries came from behind to thrash Reading 4-1 with a sensational second-half display to confirm they are deserving champions.

With Watford losing 2-0 at Brentford, Daniel Farke's dominant squad moved eight points clear at the summit and on to 96 points - a club record haul.

Kieran Dowell's brace was added to by a sublime Xavi Quintilla free-kick and Teemu Pukki's putting the cherry on top in the 85th minute, with his 26th goal of the season.

City have one final game, at Barnsley next Saturday lunchtime, before they can put their feet up and start thinking about their Premier League challenge.

- You can watch Dave Freezer's video verdict from Carrow Road above

Most Read

  1. 1 CHAMPIONS LIVE: Canaries seal title in style!
  2. 2 Canaries rumour mill: City set to open contract talks with Farke
  3. 3 Canaries step up transfer planning
  1. 4 David Freezer: City could have a Premier League ace in their pack already
  2. 5 Farke ready for Buendia transfer circus
  3. 6 STARTING XIs: City unchanged but Reading bring in young trio
  4. 7 NORWICH CITY ARE CHAMPIONS!
  5. 8 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the title-winning Canaries' 4-1 Championship romp against Reading
  6. 9 Keep it real, Farke urges City defender
  7. 10 PRESSER LIVE: City v Reading - Clean bill of health for Canaries
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

NCFC EFL Awards

Farke finally wins as City clean up at EFL Awards

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Emiliano Buendia of Norwich celebrates scoring his side‚Äôs 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship

Updated

EFL Awards recap: Another award for Buendia as City dominate

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City Player of the Season for the 20/21 season - Emi Buendía with the Barry Butler trophy.

Emi Buendia crowned Norwich City Player of the Season

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Todd Cantwell of Norwich and Emiliano Buendia of Norwich during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ca

Former England striker tips Villa to make move for Canaries duo

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus