VIDEO VERDICT: City savour the title glory at Carrow Road
Another Carrow Road party was in full swing this evening, as Norwich City celebrated adding the Championship title to their promotion success.
The Canaries came from behind to thrash Reading 4-1 with a sensational second-half display to confirm they are deserving champions.
With Watford losing 2-0 at Brentford, Daniel Farke's dominant squad moved eight points clear at the summit and on to 96 points - a club record haul.
Kieran Dowell's brace was added to by a sublime Xavi Quintilla free-kick and Teemu Pukki's putting the cherry on top in the 85th minute, with his 26th goal of the season.
City have one final game, at Barnsley next Saturday lunchtime, before they can put their feet up and start thinking about their Premier League challenge.
