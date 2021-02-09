Canaries playmaker wants to stay at Norwich City

Published: 10:48 AM February 9, 2021 Updated: 11:19 AM February 9, 2021

Mario Vrancic has admitted he would like to stay at Norwich City beyond his current contract, which ends in the summer.

The 31-year-old had offers to leave Carrow Road at the end of City’s Premier League campaign but the midfielder has since played a central part in the Canaries’ rise to the top of the Championship table.

It has led to speculation Vrancic could yet remain at Norwich but the Bosnian insists his sole focus is getting his side back into the Premier League.

When asked if he is negotiating an extension to his current deal, he told Reprezentacija.ba: “It is too early to say anything on that topic. I enjoy England in every sense, it’s nice to be here and I wouldn’t mind even extending my contract, but we’ll see what happens. Now I am focused on the season and on getting back to the Premier League.”

City have seen their strong position at the top of the table eroded in recent weeks and their recent defeat at Swansea has seen fans really start to look over their shoulders.

Brentford are also hot on City’s heels and Vrancic admits there can’t be any more let-up in the Canaries’ bid for the top-flight.

“We are at the top, but there is no relaxation, there is a small point difference between the clubs,” he said. “Of course, our goal is to return to the Premier League and everything is subordinated to that. That it will be easy - it will not. It is enough to see what all the clubs in the league are like, and the pace is not very easy either. There are 46 games in the season, now we have had three games in six days. That can be really tiring.”

Vrancic, who joined City for in undisclosed fee in 2017 from SV Darmstadt, still harbours hopes of adding to his six appearances for Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Many fans in his home country feel the former SC Paderborn and Mainz playmaker should have more international appearances to his name given his impressive performances during his time in England.

"I'm sorry about that, too, but I don't blame anyone,” he said. “I would, of course, love to get a call and play every time. I also know that I am not the only one. It is up to me to work, I play well, I believe that in the end the new coach Ivaylo Petev will recognize that.”