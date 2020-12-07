City maestro named in Championship team of the week
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City midfielder Mario Vrancic has been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week for his performance in the 2-1 in over Sheffield Wednesday.
The Bosnian was at his creative best against the Owls setting up both City’s goals.
Vrancic’s beautifully weighted pass helped Josh Martin equalise Josh Windass’ opener before his clever backheel set up Max Aarons to rifle home the winner.
Head coach Daniel Farke believes the 31-year-old is one of the best players in the country when in possession.
“You can always count on him,” he said. “With the ball, in possession, he is one of the best in the country.
"Perhaps without the ball he is not the most mobile or good defensively.
"But he can change a game with his passing and quality. He is probably the best player in this league to change a game from the bench as well.”
